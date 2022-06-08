Merary Simeon, a transformational leader, and speaker with a doctorate in strategic leadership, created H.E.R.A.C.T., an acronym that gives a framework that helps women unleash their power, potential, and purpose in their lives. Based on research, real-life experiences, Biblical principles, and the P.E.R.M.A. Theory, a model describing the five core elements of happiness and well-being, H.E.R.A.C.T is a powerful tool that encourages women to activate their power and own their narratives.
FRISCO, Texas, June 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merary Simeon, a transformational leader, and speaker with a doctorate in strategic leadership, created H.E.R.A.C.T., an acronym that gives a framework that helps women unleash their power, potential, and purpose in their lives. Based on research, real-life experiences, Biblical principles, and the P.E.R.M.A. Theory, a model describing the five core elements of happiness and well-being, H.E.R.A.C.T is a powerful tool that encourages women to activate their power and own their narratives.
Simeon decided to further expand on her concept with her new book called "H.E.R.A.C.T.: Activate Your Power. Unlock Your Potential. Fulfill Your Purpose." Using the acronym's letters, the book highlights six proven steps to help readers achieve and sustain their best versions of themselves.
- H-Healing is the foundation of transformation and activating your power.
- E-Elevate your mindset and unlock your potential.
- R-Respect and love yourself.
- A-Achieve your dreams by leveraging your strengths.
- C-Confidence is within you, do not discard it.
- T-Transformation from the inside out is achievable and sustainable.
"I believe in paying it forward," said Simeon, explaining why she wrote her book. "I believe we have a responsibility to share our knowledge to serve others. I decided to write 'H.E.R.A.C.T.' to empower other women to own their narratives and achieve their purpose."
To illustrate these six steps, she shares stories of many women who experienced personal situations and hopes that readers will resonate with them.
"The book highlights the personal stories of different women who were able to heal, elevate their mindset, respect themselves, and achieve success and confidence," Simeon said. "From loss, betrayal, and abuse to triumph and transformation, you can find a story that may be familiar to you."
A practicing and devout Christian, Simeon also outlines how her faith can lead women to a positive direction in their lives.
"I'm on a mission to empower every woman around the world," she wrote in her book. "The same power that rose Jesus from the dead lives within me lives within you and we must stop muting its power in us. It is not about religion or being spiritual. It is about accepting the fact the power of the Holy Spirit lives within us. We can choose to keep the flame and how to remove what it is keeping it from fueling you."
"H.E.R.A.C.T.: Activate Your Power. Unlock Your Potential. Fulfill Your Purpose" is available on Amazon.
About Merary Simeon:
Merary Simeon is an activator of talent with a mission to create a world where multicultural women in positions of power are the norm. She is a community-minded, people-invested, and kingdom work advocate. Simeon is a proven and celebrated human resources executive with over 25 years of experience working for Fortune 100 companies.
Simeon's diverse experiences have equipped her with a deep understanding of the needs and opportunities critical to leaders at all levels. She has led dispersed professional teams across the US and Latin America. She is a trusted thought partner to the C-suite and continuously demonstrates the ability to lead change and integrate initiatives cross-functionally. She is known for her strategic thinking, delivering results, motivating teams, and exceeding expectations. Simeon has extensive experience in Talent Management, Executive Coaching, Change Management, Organizational Design, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Selection & Succession Planning, Content Development, Labor Relations, and Public Speaking.
Simeon is also a best-selling book author and a non-profit board member. She is the co-founder of "Color Forward" and co-host of "What Rules!? Podcast." She credits her success to Jesus Christ. She is a native of Puerto Rico and lives in Texas with her family. For more information, visit https://merarysimeon.com/.
About Fig Factor Media:
Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For more information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.###
