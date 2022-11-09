Top companies join U.S. military & Olympians as we salute Veterans Day 2022
SAN ANTONIO , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Advantage, PBC announced it will again host its tenth annual "Heroes Meet Heroes" event, presented by Avis Budget Group, an exclusive event for military veterans and Olympians, world-class athletes, and their families, on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
"We're thrilled to host this exclusive event again to recognize the unique service and sacrifice of those chosen to represent our country," said Scott Higgins, Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and host of Heroes Meet Heroes. "They represent an enduring and important tradition of service to America. Their stories are fascinating to people from all walks of life, and we salute them all."
"We also offer special thanks to event & patriotic sponsors for Veterans Week 2022. They are also longtime Veterans Advantage benefit partners: Avis Budget Group, Dell, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, 1-800-Flowers.com, Give Legacy, American Airlines, and FourBlock," Higgins added.
Veterans Advantage will be hosting two virtual events this year. Veterans can register here for this nationwide streaming event: http://www.veteransadvantage.com/heroes2022
Special guest honorees include:
- Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Paul W. "Bud" Bucha
- Two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Donna de Varona
Panelists include:
- Sally Roberts, Three-time national champion wrestler and U.S. Army Veteran
- David Seymour, U.S. Army veteran, West Point graduate, Chief Operating Officer of American Airlines
- Kim Vandenberg, U.S. Olympic bronze medalist swimmer
- Jordan Burroughs, U.S. gold medalist wrestler
- David Caruth, U.S. Army Veteran and Head of Those Who Serve & Students Marketing Segment Strategy & Planning - Verizon Consumer Group
- Priscilla Loomis, Olympian in the high jump
- Syed Faraz, U.S. Air Force combat navigator, Harvard/Stanford graduate student, and Tillman Scholar
Moderated by:
Scott Higgins, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Veterans Advantage
U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam
Attendees can enter a raffle to win prizes, including ticket giveaways from IMAX, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dell computers, American Airlines, and free one-year VetRewards subscriptions from Veterans Advantage for attendees who served or are currently serving.
Heroes Meet Heroes is a premier event that Veterans Advantage will be sponsoring this Veterans Week. For more information on events to honor military, veterans, and their families this Veterans Day, visit http://www.VeteransWeekNYC.org.
Subscribers to VetRewards can also redeem Veterans Day discounts and other special offers from leading retailers and travel providers at http://www.veteransadvantage.com/marketplace.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media and technology company with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the secure VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution, while delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms. Visit http://www.VeteransAdvantage.com.
