The partnership will bring Spruce's amenity offerings to residents at Bainbridge properties across the country
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spruce, the leading lifestyle service provider, today announced an extensive partnership with Bainbridge Companies. The partnership will expand Spruce's service offerings to Bainbridge communities across Spruce markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.
Today's rental market requires property managers to diversify their offerings to deliver a more premium living experience and retain residents. Now, residents across Bainbridge Companies communities will be able to benefit from access to Spruce to book housekeeping services from background checked, vetted and insured professionals.
"In today's competitive real estate market, it can be very difficult to get an edge on the competition," said Amber Welch, Director of Property Operations at Bainbridge. "We feel that one of the best ways to differentiate Bainbridge is through amenity offerings. With Spruce, our communities are now able to offer customized concierge services without adding additional costs and staff. It's the extra value that prospective residents seek, and it gives current residents a reason to stay. It's a win-win for everyone."
Research has shown that residents will factor in amenity services when selecting an apartment. According to a recent nationwide study by Spruce, participants said that, when selecting an apartment, it was important to 95% of them to find a property that offers access to onsite lifestyle services, such as housekeeping. Moreso, when it comes to retention, 88% of participants said they are more likely to renew the apartment lease if they utilize that apartment's amenities.
"We are so pleased to be partnering with Bainbridge to expand services across their portfolio and are excited to bring their residents lifestyle services that play such an important role in today's world of 'Service as an Amenity'," said Deona James, National Director of Sales, Spruce.
This announcement comes at the heels of significant momentum for both partners. Bainbridge Companies has recently celebrated being named to the National Multifamily Housing Council's "Top 25 Developers" list again, while this past summer Spruce announced $26M in Series B funding along with the appointment of Steven Pho as CEO. Together, both companies will ensure a superior resident experience while also supporting local business owners.
About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Housekeeping, Chores, Pet Care, and Laundry to residents at more than 2,500 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has almost 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC
Bainbridge is a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL with regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Bethesda, MD; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and Dallas and Austin, TX. Bainbridge currently owns and manages in excess of 21,000 apartments, and develops and operates assets in 6 states and 33+ markets with more than 600 associates across its offices and portfolio. To learn more about Bainbridge's communities and recent development and acquisition activities, please visit https://bainbridgecompanies.com/.
