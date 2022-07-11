Trace Body Rejuvenation - Sports Recovery, Pain Relief, and Aesthetics has opened its first location in Houston, Texas. Trace uses a proprietary, whole-body process called Tension Release Therapy™, guaranteed to be an experience you haven't had before that will give people their lives back by finally relieving the pain other treatments couldn't resolve.
HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trace Body Rejuvenation is excited to announce the launch of its first location in the US in Houston, Texas, specifically Memorial City. There are many ways in which Trace is different than your typical PT, chiropractor, or massage clinic but it all starts with what is called Tension Release Therapy. Tension Release Therapy, or TRT, is Trace's results-based, experiential therapy model. TRT is the most innovative approach to pain and athletic optimization out there. Looking at your whole body, they help you get out of pain, recover faster and optimize your physique so you're in balance and ready to take on the world.
Trace has been developing Tension Release Therapy for nearly a decade, traveling the world and collaborating with bodywork professionals to find new ways to improve outcomes. One of the modalities, pivotal to the process is TECAR therapy, a bio-accelerator that uses high-frequency current between ranges of 300KHZ - 1MHZ. This technology creates acceleration of intra and extracellular ion exchanges to promote tissue healing while also creating instant pain relief through disruption of nerve impulses. Coupled together, these two effects create short-term pain relief and long-term healing effects.
At Trace, they go right to the source and identify the root cause of pain while developing a personalized strategy, unique to each individual. Using the latest technology with Tension Release Therapy to activate the body's ability to regenerate and restore tissues. Trace also takes the pain out of pricing with transparent pricing. While not cheap, they are also not expensive and exclusive; Trace is affordable. They want everyone who needs these services to have full access no matter where they come from. This has been a core philosophy since Trace was first founded.
Trace wants clients to live the life they deserve, knowing that quality of life is directly linked to how someone feels. Trace's mission is to redefine physical health by placing an unbelievable amount of importance and faith in clients. To push the boundaries of what's considered healthcare and to empower clients and the Trace therapists who serve them. Trace places the power back into the hands of their therapists and clients, and away from insurance companies and the healthcare system.
"TRACE began as a place where professional athletes could come to receive treatments that made a major impact on their professional careers. We have mitigated surgeries, decreased downtime, and helped pain-ridden, injured players save their careers.
TRACE has now begun to offer its revolutionary Tension Release Therapy services to the general public so that everyone has access to simple, accessible, and affordable pain relief services whenever they are in need." -Andrew Kaluza, Founder/CEO
