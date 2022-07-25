Customers in the Lubbock, Texas area can choose from a wide selection of pre-owned trucks at Carizma Motors.
LUBBOCK, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals looking to get behind the wheel of a pre-owned truck can check out the inventory at Carizma Motors, an automotive dealership in Lubbock, Texas. The dealership has a wide array of used trucks that are in top-notch condition. Interested parties can visit the dealership to take a look at the used truck inventory. Those who don't want to visit the dealership can buy a pre-owned truck from the comfort of their homes. Customers can select a used truck from the dealership's online inventory and click on the "Express Purchase" button. With the Express Purchase tool, drivers don't have to visit the dealership to fulfill all the formalities of buying a vehicle.
In addition to an extensive inventory of pre-owned trucks, the dealership has a wide range of used cars, SUVs, crossovers and vans. Moreover, the dealership collaborates with several financial institutions to help provide financing for all credit levels. To start the online approval process, customers can fill out a straightforward form on the dealership's website.
Individuals can contact Carizma Motors by dialing 806-712-2273 to learn more about their services. Additionally, drivers can stop by the dealership at 7302 W. 19th St. In Lubbock, Texas, for further assistance.
Media Contact
Jacob Witherspoon, Carizma Motors, 806-712-2279, jacob@carizmalubbock.com
SOURCE Carizma Motors