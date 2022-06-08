Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children ages 3-17 and their families, to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia. CCGC produces Claritycon—the annual summit and CEU events for advocates of youth mental health--on July 21 and 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio. This two-day, in-person summit features 50+ renowned experts to equip educators, therapists, physicians, social workers, childcare workers and community members with key facts, resources, and active steps to take to improve the mental health of children.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarity Child Guidance Center provides professional education and CEUs at Claritycon, its annual children's mental health summit with 50+ renowned experts. Clarity CGC is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children ages 3-17 and their families, to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia. Clarity offers a stand-alone mental health hospital and specialized inpatient/outpatient treatment for children, with the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists.
Claritycon is the annual summit for advocates of youth mental health, hosted and produced by Clarity Child Guidance Center. The 2022 conference will occur July 21 and 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, San Antonio. Hours for Thursday, July 21 are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hours for Friday, July 22 are from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Created in 2013, this conference equips educators, therapists, physicians, social workers, childcare workers and community members with key facts, resources, and active steps to take to improve the mental health of children.
Attendees may gain up to 16 continuing education units (CEUS); breakfast and lunch are served both days with keynote speakers for all four meals. Cost for the two-day conference is $300/pp. More information is available at register@claritycgc.org or 210-616-0300.
Presentations from the 50+ speakers are updated constantly on the Clarity website at http://www.claritycgc.org/annual-conference-claritycon/ and will explore numerous internal and external factors that impact the emotional, psychological and social well-being of young people. Topics include, but are not limited to:
- Human Trafficking: Training for Healthcare Personnel and Support Staff
- Ethics
- Treating Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Underrepresented and Marginalized Communities
- Body Image and Self-Esteem Challenges in Youth
- Creating a Continuum of Care from Treatment to School
- Trauma Informed Care
- The Bully: The Perpetrator & The Victim
- Working with Immigrant Children and Families
- Youth Empowered by Sobriety
- Restoring Balance through the Pathway of Healing
- Supporting Self-awareness, Resilience, and Growth through Embodiment Practices
- Understanding the Predicting Brain and How it Supports Connection
- Children & Spirituality
- Justice System Options for Youth with Mental Health Conditions
- Utilization of Games in Therapy
- Personal Story of Redemption after Suicide Attempt
- Ways to Reimagine Grief
- Navigating Emotional Landscapes
"No segment of the population has been harder hit over the last few years than kids who are dealing with mental health issues," says Jessica Knudsen, President and CEO of Clarity Child Guidance Center. "The U.S. Surgeon General says we have a 'crisis in youth mental health' in our country. That clearly points out the need for educators and healthcare professionals working with children to get as much training as possible—especially as the COVID pandemic has seriously intensified issues for children with emotional, developmental or behavioral disorders."
The four renowned keynote speakers for Claritycon 2022 include:
- Chase Bryant - American singer/songwriter shares "his shot at redemption" after his suicide attempt. His album Upbringing--written after suicide attempt--is praised as "an album filled with drama and attitude, built with the kind of creative abandon that accompanies soul-level renewal." (Billboard)
- Lisa Keefauver - host of top-rated podcast "Grief is a Sneaky B!tch" navigates ways to reimagine grief
- Will Parker - award-winning children's songwriter offers tools to navigate emotional landscapes
- Robert Salcido Jr. – sought-after speaker/facilitator for underrepresented, marginalized communities
ABOUT CLARITY CHILD GUIDANCE CENTER:
Founded in 1886, Clarity Child Guidance Center is the only nonprofit in South Texas providing a continuum of mental health care for children ages 3-17 and their families, to manage mental health conditions ranging from ADHD and anxiety to suicidal ideation, bipolar disorder and/or schizophrenia. What makes it unique:
- Stand-alone mental health hospital on an eight-acre campus in the South Texas Medical Center
- 66-bed hospital and 6-bed Crisis Service unit offering specialized inpatient/outpatient treatment for children
- Serves all children in need of care, regardless of their family's ability to pay; more than 60% of patients are disproportionately low-income
- Offers the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists through a partnership with Southwest Psychiatric Physicians
- Serves as a teaching hospital for the esteemed University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Baylor College of Medicine, Incarnate Word Nursing College, and several other nursing schools
- Develops many community partnerships and collaborations providing educator, parent and child education and awareness; sponsoring CEU conferences; and increasing children served.
Media Contact
Jeanne Albrecht, Clarity Child Guidance Center, 2103929047, jca@jeannebiz.com
SOURCE Clarity Child Guidance Center