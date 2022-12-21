The award recognizes the role technology partners play in the success of UKG customers
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox has been named 2022 Technology Partner of the Year by UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people.
This award recognizes the technology partner that embodies key attributes as innovators, collaborators, and influencers while going above and beyond to support UKG customers and their people. UKG partners with Schoox to offer UKG Learning, a modern, flexible solution that delivers consumable, on-demand content, when and where it is convenient for the learner.
"We are delighted to celebrate our technology partnership with Schoox," said Mike May, Vice President of Technology Partnerships at UKG. "A purpose-driven approach to training and development that supports people in reaching their professional goals is vital to helping customers achieve their business goals."
"It is a privilege to be selected as the UKG Technology Partner of the Year," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring UKG clients are equipped to meet their biggest workplace learning and development challenges head-on."
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers workplace earning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
