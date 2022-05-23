Local high school students receive cash prizes, recognition and more in first design contest of its kind
AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC, in partnership with Round Rock ISD, is proud to announce the winners from its Fashion Collective initiative.
"Karen Alvarado, our first-place winner, gave an exemplary presentation," says Judge Matt Swinney of Fashion by Texas. "With a fantastic story, she showed a great understanding of the Shop LC business model. We were deeply impressed with the creativity from all of these amazing students."
The Round Rock ISD Fashion Collective is a program that has been running since September 2021. Comprising of about 150 students in six classes over four high schools, the program introduces students to the real-world fashion industry. The program partner, Shop LC, has been leveraging its vertically integrated platform to help students learn about the development cycle, supply chain, production process, and more by providing expert insight and guest speakers to work with students.
The top students worked directly with Shop LC to learn about the Austin-based network's customer base and submit business plans and designs for consideration. Each student presented their plan to Shop LC and guest judges from the Austin fashion community, including Dr. Gwendolyn Hustvedt and Kasia Romo Professors at Texas State University, and Matt Swinney. Students directly pitched their original designs to the panel. Winners received cash prizes, and the top designs from winners and honorable mentions are under consideration for production and airing on the national TV footprint. Students will receive a percentage of sales for produced designs.
- Karen Alvarado – 1st place winner from Cedar Ridge High School
- Jada Servin – 2nd place winner from Stony Point High School
- Margell Diaz Lopez – 3rd place winner from Cedar Ridge High School
- Riya Doraiswamy – Honorable Mention, Round Rock High School
- Emma Stelly – Honorable Mention, Round Rock High School
- Syrena Mia – Honorable Mention, Stony Point High School
- Maggie Fan – Honorable Mention, Westwood High School
"Our hope is that other industries consider a similar track with their local high schools," says Michelle Long, Director of CSR, Shop LC. "Students and Teachers enjoyed the real-world experience that Shop LC was able to bring to the classroom."
To learn more about this program please reach out Round Rock ISD's Chief of Public Affairs and Communication Jenny LaCoste- Caputo at Jenny_Caputo@roundrockisd.org or their Associate Director of Communication Maritza Gallaga at Maritza_Gallaga@roundrockisd.org.
