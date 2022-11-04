Gemba Academy's new course, Planned Maintenance, is part of their expanding Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Series. This new course describes how Planned Maintenance helps organizations shift from reactive or breakdown maintenance to proactive practices such as periodic maintenance and predictive maintenance. Establishing the Planned Maintenance pillar of TPM improves equipment reliability, reduces cost, and develops the capability of people.
"I'm so pleased with how our Total Productive Maintenance series of courses continues to progress." explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Gemba Academy, "Our latest course focuses on the Planned Maintenance pillar of TPM. Planned Maintenance is a set of activities to build and establish a system for periodic and predictive maintenance. Typical reactive maintenance activities include troubleshooting equipment quality or speed issues, repair of breakdowns, making unexpected parts replacements, and responding to emergencies. These activities are typically stressful and expensive. This is why deliberate and intentional planning of all maintenance activities is crucial."
Specifically, this online lean training course will teach the key 12 activities for establishing Planned Maintenance that are rolled out in 6 phases. Learn the goals of Planned Maintenance, its main capabilities, and the steps for implementing it within an organization.
Gemba Academy's New Planned Maintenance is comprised of twelve videos:
- What Is Planned Maintenance?
- Getting Started with Planned Maintenance
- Evaluate Equipment
- Understand Current Condition of Maintenance
- Restore Deterioration
- Correct Weaknesses
- How Planned Maintenance Activities Support Autonomous Maintenance
- Build a Maintenance Information Management System
- Build a Periodic Maintenance System
- What Is Predictive Maintenance?
- Build a Predictive Maintenance System
- Evaluate the Planned Maintenance System
