GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Prairie Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Trinity Prairie Real Estate, a company that aligns with builders and developers to deliver service that reminds clients why "Texas Is Home," is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Ranked in the top 1% of 25,000 agents by the Texas Real Estate Commission, Trinity Prairie Real Estate founder Karen Miears has upheld a generational legacy of real estate excellence since her start in 1987. As a Grapevine native, Miears possesses a deep knowledge of the local market and its neighborhoods. With sharp negotiation skills, innovative marketing strategies, and a wide network of regional connections to developers and homebuilders, Miears effortlessly lands outstanding deals on the highest-quality homes in the area. The acclaimed agent consistently ranks as the top consultant in Grapevine and Southlake. She has also been featured in Fort Worth Magazine and D Magazine and has consistently ranked in the top 1% of the Northeast Tarrant County Board of REALTORS®.
After 35 years as the exclusive agent for Maykus Homes and Neighborhoods, the largest residential developer and homebuilder in North Texas, Miears has created Trinity Prairie Real Estate to expand her services, which will now include resale properties as well as new and custom homes. Miears has partnered with Sierra Maykus, and Trinity Prairie Real Estate will continue to specialize in the on-site sales of luxury residential master-planned developments and custom homes in Tarrant and Denton counties. Buyers and sellers in North Texas — including in Southlake, Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, and beyond — will receive unparalleled services, expert assistance, and profitable transactions that leave all parties happy.
Partnering with Side will ensure Trinity Prairie Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Trinity Prairie Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Trinity Prairie Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm thrilled to be taking my services to the next level," Miears said. "Thanks to Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, I can expand my business without sacrificing my focus on my clients."
About Trinity Prairie Real Estate
Trinity Prairie Real Estate was built on a multigenerational legacy of real estate excellence. Buyers and sellers can count on its experienced team of professionals to provide responsive, personalized service that results in lucrative transactions. Specializing in luxury new homes, resale homes, and residential developments, Trinity Prairie Real Estate partners with builders and developers to offer clients unrivaled deals and remind them why "Texas Is Home." For more information, visit http://www.tpretx.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
