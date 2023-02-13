The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® proudly provides service to over 125 PRCA rodeos annually while treating around 8,000 cases.
FORT WORTH, Texas , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All rodeo contestants know that it's not a matter of if they get hurt, it's a matter of when and how badly. The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® is there to prevent injuries and treat them when they occur. Over the course of 21 PRCA performances at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® treated 723 injuries.
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® saw 301 contestants and treated 519 body parts. 238 athletes utilized the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® program by self-taping, which alleviates pain and takes some of the workload off of the athlete's muscles. During the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® used 9,600 yards of white tape and 1,680 yards of elastic tape.
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® program couldn't run without the help of volunteers that are committed to giving back to the rodeo and the athletes. These volunteers are the heart and soul of the program and the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® would not be able to cover 125 different rodeos each year. At the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, were 20 athletic trainers, two orthopedic surgeons, one primary care sports medicine physician, and one vascular surgeon. Additionally, 16 volunteer athletic trainers supported the four program managers who split time in Fort Worth.
"It is our calling to serve rodeo athletes who are some of the toughest in all of sports," said Mike Rich, Executive Director of the Justin Sportsmedicine Team®. "It is a great privilege to work in a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility like they built for us at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo."
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® proudly provides service to over 125 PRCA rodeos annually while treating around 8,000 cases. The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® has three trailers that act as mobile sports medicine centers, each covering over 87,000 miles each year providing comprehensive medical services to the men and women of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association. To learn more about the Justin Sportsmedicine Team®, visit http://www.justinsportsmedicineteam.com.
About Justin Sportsmedicine Team®
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team® began in 1980 when Dr. J Pat Evans and Don Andrews developed the concept of a mobile sports medicine system that would provide medical support services to professional rodeo athletes at arenas where they competed across the country. This innovative new sports medicine system linked a network of selected emergency physicians, orthopedists, trauma specialists, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and physician assistants, as well as hospitals and clinics around the nation to provide comprehensive medical coverage to the professional rodeo contestant. From its modest beginnings at some 10 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeos and just 775 contestants treated the first year, the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® currently provides service to over 125 PRCA rodeos annually while treating around 8,000 cases. Learn more about the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® at justinsportsmedicineteam.com.
About Justin Boots
Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.
