Fueled by their Clean-Crafted Commitment™, Scout & Cellar further expands their portfolio with the launch of Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™
DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scout & Cellar, the creator of Clean-Crafted™ wine, announces the launch of Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™, the world's first coffee fueled by their proprietary standard for quality and transparency, the Clean-Crafted Commitment™.
Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™ enters the market with its medium-roast ground coffee, batch tested for mold, mycotoxins (including ochratoxins), pesticides and pH. Sourced from Ocotepeque, Honduras, it is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans and is low in acidity for a smooth and balanced taste. Additionally, the coffee is packaged in sustainable 10 oz bags made with 100% solar energy.
"Since we launched this company in 2017, our Clean-Crafted Commitment® has guided our approach to winegrowing and total transparency about what goes into the bottle. But the wine industry isn't the only industry that can benefit from our exacting standards," explains Scout & Cellar Founder and CEO, Sarah Shadonix. "Coffee is one of the most chemically treated crops in the world, both in how it's grown and produced. Our rigorous standards for crop growing and coffee production, validated by our extensive testing practices, position Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™ to deliver the consistent standard and high threshold for quality and deliciousness that we continue to demand and prioritize."
With the launch of Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™, Scout & Cellar continues to elevate the communal experience around the table with another beverage that shares similar qualities to wine. "Like wine, coffee is a beverage that's rooted in romance and tradition," Shadonix says. "It brings people together and makes conversations better. It heightens the senses and is ripe for exploring, so it felt like the next logical step in our product portfolio."
Available online at scoutandcellar.com/brands/scouting-grounds for purchase, Scouting Grounds Medium Roast is retailing for $20 for the single bag, $36 for the 2-Bag Bundle, and $49 for the Clean-Crafted Morning coffee gift set featuring 2 bags, a coffee scoop/clip, and a single-serve reusable coffee filter (only available during holiday gifting).
For more information on Scout & Cellar, Scouting Grounds Roasting Co.™, the Clean-Crafted Commitment™, or about their independent consultants, please visit scoutandcellar.com.
About Scout & Cellar
Founded in 2017, Scout & Cellar is the female-founded-and-led Clean-Crafted® winery that has created a higher, more authentic and more sustainable standard for how wine is made. With its expansion into coffee, Scout & Cellar is broadening the reach and impact of its Clean-Crafted Commitment, which eliminates the need for anything artificial on the farm or throughout the production process. Scout & Cellar products are available online at scoutandcellar.com where you can shop directly or with the help of a diverse network of Independent Consultants who share a passion for the standard by which our products are made.
