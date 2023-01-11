Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Health Management solutions to post-acute care providers, was selected by ClearSky Health to help solidify their billing process with its industry-leading Revenue Cycle Management solution.
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Health Management solutions to post-acute care providers, was selected by ClearSky Health to help solidify their billing process with its industry-leading Revenue Cycle Management solution. ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that currently operates five medical rehabilitation hospitals with 10 more in planning stages across the nation. This selection marks another milestone in Cantata's growth strategy and reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering a best-in-class RCM solution.
Since its inception, Cantata Health has focused on delivering innovative solutions that improve the financial performance of healthcare organizations. The company's comprehensive RCM solution integrates the entire revenue cycle process, from pre-authorization to post-payment collections. RCM helps healthcare organizations achieve improved cash flow, increased profitability, and enhanced patient satisfaction.
"We chose Cantata because of its simplified and effective billing flow, its system designed for inpatient rehabilitation billing, and its reporting capabilities," said Bonnie Cushman, VP of Corporate & Hospital Finance at ClearSky Health.
Cantata's flexible and versatile solution will support ClearSky Health's strategy to enhance the billing process and ensure financial accuracy. RCM supports its operational requirements with client-defined applications that the facility, the enterprise, and the user can customize. RCM provides a highly developed rules engine for managing contracts and claims, plus creating automated tasks, reducing the need for user intervention.
"We are excited to work with ClearSky Health to provide the RCM solution that meets their needs," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "We are committed to being a true technology partner with ClearSky Health and know that we can exceed their billing-related goals together."
Cantata's Enterprise Health Management solution includes Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) which supports the needs of the rehabilitation and long-term care communities, as well as behavioral health, human services, and acute care facilities. It contains a complete set of applications and tools that enable healthcare organizations to master the revenue cycle for a more efficient and profitable business. RCM helps organizations of all sizes increase revenue and cash flow, reduce A/R days, improve operations, and enhance the revenue cycle process by providing a single, accurate source of information across the enterprise.
About ClearSky Health
ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that collaborates with healthcare providers to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to the communities they serve. Its management team has expertise in rehabilitative services design, development, implementation, and operation. ClearSky Health owns and operates five rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico with 10 more in planning stages across the nation in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Ohio, Wisconsin, and additional Texas locations. More information is available at http://www.clearskyhealth.com.
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions is a top provider of healthcare solutions across various health settings working in partnership with public sector and private non-profit and for-profit healthcare organizations. Cantata's Enterprise Health Management (EHM) solutions are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or healthcare system, providing greater visibility into patient care across the continuum of care, improving both operational and clinical efficiency, and ensuring predictable financial outcomes through enhanced revenue recovery. Cantata's team of experts provides exceptionally attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, visit: https://CantataHealth.com
