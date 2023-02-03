Mosaic Financial Advisers, founded by Adam Prewett, brings on Latoya Mack to help launch the tax advisory division of the firm and will open their third office, located in Spring, Texas.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosaic Financial Advisers, founded by Adam Prewett, brings on Latoya Mack to help launch the tax advisory division of the firm and will open their third office, located in Spring, Texas.
This marks an important step in the next phase of growth for Mosaic Financial Advisers as the firm looks to bring in more professionals and develop multiple teams aimed at serving client's varying needs. Mack has over 20 years of experience in the tax and accounting field which includes working with top accounting firms, several fortune 500 companies, as well as the Internal Revenue Service. For over a decade, she has helped clients minimize their tax liability and avoid I.R.S. audits. In addition to this, she has helped individuals, families, and small business owners build a solid foundation to reach their financial goals with tax saving strategies. Her career spans a wide spectrum that will add value to Mosaic Financial Advisers and their clients. Mack will continue serving her clients and assist with the development of Mosaic Tax Advisers.
"Mosaic Financial Advisers is committed to offering our clients not only the best possible wealth management experience, but we also want to continue developing our teams so that our clients can receive more holistic financial planning" stated Prewett. "I believe we are able to best serve our clients as their fiduciary when we have our specialists working together – all focused on our client's goals. Most firms focus on one area of financial planning, such as investment advice, but our goal is clearly different. Having a tax practice will allow us to help with another important part of our client's financial and wealth planning. We are excited to partner with someone whose talents and skillset can contribute to so many aspects of tax planning and bookkeeping."
"I am honored to join the team at Mosaic Financial Advisers, and I look forward to delivering accounting and bookkeeping services that will contribute to the financial well-being of our clients now and in the future," stated Mack.
About Mosaic Financial Advisers
Established in 2021, but with experience dating 20 years, Adam Prewett and Mosaic Financial Advisers is a leading wealth management firm with offices in DFW, San Antonio and Houston. Mosaic Financial Advisers has a goal of growing and protecting True Wealth for clients – and planning that is done in a coordinated way so that nothing is overlooked, and clients have only one team to work with for all their financial planning needs and goals. For more information, visit: http://www.mosaicfinancialadvisers.com. For media inquiries, please contact Adam Prewett @ 214-612-0521
