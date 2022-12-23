Smith earns recognition for the impact the company has made on its community
HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it has been named to the Inc. Best in Business 2022 list, which features companies going above and beyond in their communities and making a positive difference in the world. This list of 240 companies includes privately held companies making significant impacts on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. This is the first time Smith has been featured on the list.
"At Smith, being global means actively contributing to the communities where we are located. An important part of that contribution is providing help to those in need," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer at Smith. "It is gratifying to join the Best in Business list and be seen for our global initiatives to help our community at large."
Smith has a robust corporate social responsibility program that focuses on giving back to the local communities around its 17 global locations and engaging in larger-scale projects to help those in need. For example, the company's initiatives to provide Ukrainian refugees with aid amid the current crisis were explicitly recognized on the Inc. Best in Business List for 2022.
The first initiative, Connecting Ukraine, was developed to secure electronics for Ukrainian refugees and victims of war. Employees donated their gently used phones, laptops, and other tech products to Smith, who then erased any personal data on the items so that they were ready for reuse. Smith's second campaign, Feeding Ukraine, focused on raising money for World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities around the world affected by natural disasters and other crises.
"Connectivity is more essential now than ever, and Smith's employees from all over the world have come together to propel our corporate social responsibility initiatives," said Mark. "Through volunteering and donations, our employees have helped us earn this recognition, and we look forward to more collaboration and finding innovative ways to connect with our communities in the years ahead."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
###
