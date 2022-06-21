Intuit® has teamed up with Qvinci® as a QuickBooks Solution Provider and industry leader in financial reporting and business intelligence that provides more capabilities at a huge discount, and savvy Fathom users are switching over too.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  As of August 1, 2022, Fathom will no longer be included with QuickBooks Online Advanced.

The great news is that Intuit has teamed up with Qvinci as a QuickBooks Solution Provider and industry leader in financial reporting and business intelligence that provides more capabilities at a huge discount, and savvy Fathom users are switching over too.

It's time to upgrade!

If you want a simple user interface with game-changing flexibility and customization that provides actionable financial insights everyone understands, check out Qvinci:

  • Near real-time multi-unit data collection, consolidation, and account mapping (Qvinci's patented technology)
  • Simple color-coded financial insights (GREEN = Favorable / RED = Unfavorable)
  • Key performance indicators
  • Benchmarking
  • Cashflow and financial forecast modeling
  • 100+ Jumpstart Gallery reports (use as-is or customize to your specs)
  • Report editor (Excel-like and eliminates the spreadsheet chaos)
  • Plus more…

 

Interested in learning how this new single-source QuickBooks Solution Provider will make your work life easier and more profitable?

LEARN MORE

SPECIAL PRICING BONUS!

  • Already have QuickBooks? Add Qvinci and receive a 50% discount for the first 3 months**.
  • Need to purchase QuickBooks Online Advanced? Qvinci is included for FREE!
  • For all other QuickBooks solutions, contact us for discounted bundled pricing!

 

**All Qvinci subscriptions must be purchased by July 31, 2022, to qualify for this promotional rate.

Upgrade to automated and customizable reporting and business intelligence and start saving money today!

GET YOUR SPECIAL PRICING NOW

**Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. Used with permission under the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program.

Media Contact

Justin Clark, Qvinci Software, 512-637-7337 x 326, sales@qvinci.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Qvinci Software

