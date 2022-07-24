Recent release "The Blade, the Beginning" from Page Publishing author R.A. Carbajal is an intriguing tale that centers around two families who are irrevocably connected by a fighting knife. They go through history unaware of their binding ties that lead them from one conflict to another.
HOUSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.A. Carbajal, a retired infantry first sergeant, has completed his new book "The Blade, the Beginning": a gripping and potent story that follows the two intertwined families as the blade repeatedly rises to link them over the deadliest conflicts of their country.
Author R.A. Carbajal is a qualified paratrooper, drill sergeant, and air assault soldier. He holds degrees in history with minors in mathematics and science. He is a member of the 82nd Airborne Association. After twenty-two years in the army and twenty years as an educator, at sixty-eight, he now lives in quiet retirement in Pasadena, Texas, with his wife, Maria.
Author R.A. Carbajal begins his compelling work, writing, "The decision was to make a genuine Scottish Highlander dirk. Many of his clients of Scottish descent had questioned him regarding such a blade. The craftsman began the process of stoking the fires and heating the coals to the required temperature. His furnace was old but serviceable. A large bellow powered by his apprentice—a boy of fourteen—kept the flow of oxygen constant to get the coals to the proper heat as indicated by the color. The craftsman waited for the coals to achieve the color of dried straw or dull yellow—indicating a proper temperature of 2,000 to 2,100 degrees. This was where the years of experience paid off—the backbreaking work of himself working for a master blacksmith and viewing and practicing this process hundreds of times."
Published by Page Publishing, R.A. Carbajal's mesmerizing tale takes readers on an unforgettable journey through history as the interconnected families experience deadly conflicts, continuously finding themselves bound by the blade.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Blade, the Beginning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing