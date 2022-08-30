Specialty management services company U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is announcing a partnership with Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Carol Stream, Illinois. This is USOSM's first partner practice in the state of Illinois. USOSM is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and now has partner practices spanning 21 states.
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a partnership with Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Carol Stream, Illinois. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is the company's first partner practice in the state of Illinois.
"We're excited to announce our first partnership in Illinois, and we're honored that it is with Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Dr. Erickson and his team are dedicated to providing their patients with the highest standards of comprehensive and compassionate care, and they go the extra mile to make their patients feel relaxed and comfortable. These are characteristics we highly value and we're excited to support."
As its new partner, USOSM will provide Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery with "behind-the-scenes" support services. Like all of USOSM's partner practices, Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery will retain complete clinical autonomy, continuing to focus on patient care.
Erickson Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Mark F. Erickson, DDS, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Dr. Erickson offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures from dental implants, bone grafting and wisdom teeth removal to orthognathic surgery and diagnosing and treating facial injuries. The office primarily serves Carol Stream, Illinois, and its surrounding areas – Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Winfield, Bloomingdale, Glendale Heights and West Chicago. In addition, patients have traveled from other states seeking treatment.
A diplomate of the American Association of Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons, Dr. Erickson is actively involved with a number of professional organizations, in particular, the Cleft Lip and Palate—Craniofacial Association. In addition, he lectures nationally and internationally and regularly attends continuing education courses in an effort to keep abreast of the most recent oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) developments and techniques. He also holds certifications in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
Dr. Erickson earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Washington and his dental degree from the University of Washington School of Dentistry, where he graduated with the highest honors. He completed a general practice residency at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco and his OMS residency at Northwestern University of Chicago, where he served as the chief resident of the OMS program.
He was past director of the oral and maxillofacial surgery residency program at Northwestern University/Northwestern Memorial Hospital and chief of the OMS pediatric division at Lurie's Children's Hospital. He currently maintains hospital privileges at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois.
"After evaluating the advantages of partnering with USOSM, including the infrastructure they have assembled to support their partner practices, as well as their elite oral and maxillofacial surgery partners, there was never a question as to what was and is the best course for my practice," said Dr. Erickson.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 21 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Michigan and Illinois. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management