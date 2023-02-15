Xulon Press presents a prophetic look at history through the Psalms.
WHEELER, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sarah Rae highlights prophecy from an unlikely source in Psalms Parallels: Modern History Hidden in the Psalms ($38.49, paperback, 9781662861628; $9.99, e-book, 9781662861635).
After asking God to show her the hidden prophecies in Psalms, Rae was captivated by the references she saw that mimicked events she recalled from modern history. In this volume, she compares headlines from the past 120 years of world history with an in-depth study of Psalms 1-121 and discusses parallel themes and events.
"From the fall of the Ottoman Empire to the birth of Israel in 1948, from Einstein's theory of relativity to the death of Stalin, from the Holocaust to the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the revelations all culminate in one thing: the return of the Messiah!" said Rae.
Sarah Rae is a forgiven child of God. She is a grandmother, MBA graduate, entrepreneur, and author. Rae has spent over a decade researching Jewish history, even visiting Israel herself to see firsthand sites such as the West Bank and the Qumran Caves.
