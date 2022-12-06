Award-winning virtual, hybrid, & in-person events platform, vFairs, expands its C-suite by appointing Michael Burns as the new CRO and Asghar Husain as the new CFO.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, award-winning event management platform, today announced that Michael Burns has been named as Chief Revenue Officer, and Asghar Husain as Chief Financial Officer.
Michael Burns brings nearly 20 years of senior growth and go-to-market leadership experience in building, scaling, and managing sales, marketing, customer success and client services organizations for both start-up and industry-leading companies. He has worked with and overseen global go-to-market teams across a number of industries including event technology, legal technology, and marketing.
Michael's background has allowed him to collaborate with and provide solutions to many of the world's most admired brands from Fortune 500 companies to cutting-edge start-ups. vFairs aims to capitalize on Michael's deep experience to continue its positive growth trajectory in the events space.
"vFairs mission statement of delighting your audiences is what resonates with me the most as providing value to constituents across industries I've served has been my personal mission. I feel passionate about and am excited to be back in the events space," said Michael Burns.
Asghar Husain has over 20 years of experience leading the finance function with high growth companies in the Technology and Business Services sectors. He brings extensive experience in raising capital, public company reporting and digital transformation.
"I have been highly impressed by vFairs leading technology, client roster and its culture of innovation. I am thrilled to be joining such an accomplished and passionate team," said Asghar Husain.
"As we continue to expand into new markets and avenues, expanding our C-suite executives team just made sense. I am happy to welcome onboard Asghar and Michael and together we can set vFairs up for more success," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
The new appointments are testament to vFairs' success as it continues to expand its offerings and services to in-person event technology and grows across the board.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual, hybrid & in-person events platform that helps organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions conduct memorable online events to achieve real business results. The virtual platform and mobile app offer versatile features and customization options. They also offer exceptional customer support consistently rated #1 on third-party sites like G2 and Capterra. This is why top organizations around the world have chosen vFairs to host Virtual Conferences, Online Trade Shows, Job Fairs, Virtual Training & more.
