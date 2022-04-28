2022 Toyota Highlander Comes with Numerous Robust Interior and Exterior Elements
ORANGE, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota Highlander has a diverse customer base that has been growing with time. It has established its worth as a rugged and tech-savvy SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle). The Toyota Highlander is updated every year to remain competitive in the crowded SUV market. Due to a bevy of standard features, the 2022 Toyota Highlander will continue the trend. Visit Cecil Atkission Toyota in Orange, Texas, if you are seeking an SUV with best-in-class performance ratings, innovative safety, driver-assistance technology, and eye-catching accent lines.
Starting at $35,205, the 2022 Toyota Highlander offers excellent value for money. The SUV is available in eleven different grades, including hybrid and gasoline models, all of which are designed to meet clients' needs. Under the hood of the standard Toyota Highlander rests a 3.5-liter 24-valve Atkinson-cycle-capable D-4S injection engine with Dual VVT-i. The standard drive train is a front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available. The power from the engine is transmitted to the wheels using an eight-speed Direct-Shift-8AT automatic transmission in the 2022 Toyota Highlander.
A 2.5-liter 16-valve L4HV powertrain with Dual VVT-iE powers the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, generating a net of 243 horsepower and 175 pound-feet. The hybrid variants get an ECVT (Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox.
SUV aficionados in and around Orange, Texas, may call the Cecil Atkission Toyota dealership at (833) 378-1225 or book a test drive online to learn more about the new 2022 Toyota Highlander.
