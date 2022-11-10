Texas personal injury law firm hires a new attorney with an inspiring story to tell
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Law Group has been fighting for justice for accident victims across the state for decades. Our attorneys are known for doing good for our clients while also doing good in the community. Today, we're proud to announce Allison Dickson is joining our team.
Allison lives by the motto, "I don't need easy. I just need possible." Diagnosed with Werdnig-Hoffman Muscular Dystrophy when she was 15 months old, she was given only a year to live. Not only has she defied the odds and survived, but she has thrived! Not one to let physical limitations hold her back, she excelled academically and graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Southwestern University. From there, she was on to Baylor Law School, where she graduated first in her class, was a member of the Baylor Law Review, and was recognized as the Baylor Young Lawyer of the Year in 2017.
Since her return to her hometown of Temple following law school, Allison has been an active community volunteer and philanthropist. She has created and endowed three scholarships through community fundraising at her alma maters. Education is her passion, and this legacy will impact generations of future students. The Allison Dickson Just Need Possible Foundation was formed in 2021 to further her philanthropic projects, provide scholarships, and assist many non-profits she supports.
She has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumna for her service to Southwestern University as well as a Distinguished Alumna of Temple Independent School District. She continues to serve Delta Delta Delta on the local and National level and was honored as a 2022 Woman of Achievement, which is the highest honor bestowed on a member of the sorority. She was named Sustainer of the Year for the Junior League of Bell County in 2021. Affectionately nicknamed "Temple's Sweetheart," Allison inspires others daily through her positivity, faith, and determination.
"I am truly honored to have our family name associated with the one and only Allison Dickson," says PLG Managing Partner Travis Patterson. "She's not just an inspiration - she's a true difference-maker. What a wonderful addition to our PLG family!"
In addition to joining as an Of Counsel member of the Patterson Law Group team, Allison will continue on with Baylor Law School in the legal research role she's held for the past 15 years.
Impressive is simply too small of a word for a woman like Allison. The firm is thrilled to add her top-notch legal expertise to the mix for clients and spread her "don't need easy, just possible" philosophy throughout the community.
About Patterson Law Group:
Patterson Law Group has been representing Texans for their personal injury claims since 1995. To learn more about Patterson Law Group, the team, and the legal services they provide, visit https://pattersonpersonalinjury.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Kimberlin, Patterson Law Group, 1 817-784-2000, lauren@pattersonpersonalinjury.com
SOURCE Patterson Law Group