With the goal of having 100 integrations that span the IT Ecosystem, Strobes development team released 13 customer requested integrations over the last three months, highlighting the teams dedication to customer, flexibility and speed.
PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strobes Security announced today the availability of new integrations for the Strobes VM platform. With over 65 integrations to date, in the last three months alone, the Strobes Security development team cranked out over 13 customer requests, highlighting the team's dedication to customers, flexibility, and speed.
Integrations are quickly developed due to the robust integration framework created as part of Strobes VM's foundation. For example, the team created integrations for HCL AppScan and Snyk in less than 72 hours, demonstrating the flexibility and compatibility of the architecture developed for integrations.
Recent integrations include:
HCL AppScan - SAST and DAST
Snyk - SCA and SAST
Sonar Cloud - SCA and SAST
Rapid 7 Cloud Platform - Network & VM
Palo Alto Expanse
Fortify SAST and DAST
Sonatype Lifecycle
Semgrep
Jfrog
Sonarcloud
Github CodeQL
Github Dependabot
MS Teams
Akhil Reni, Chief Technology Officer, and Co-founder of Strobes Security shared that one of the differentiators of using the Strobes platform is vendor agnosticism. "Our development approach meets the needs of all organizations; avoiding the use of proprietary products. Instead, we focus on building integrations requested by our customers so they have exactly what they need to manage vulnerabilities without having to pay extra, wait for long periods of time, or adopt a product that almost meets their requirements."
Venu Rao, CEO, and Co-founder of Strobes Security highlighted the value of an expeditious Development team, "With our customer-centric approach, having a development team dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers is invaluable. Our team's ability to deliver integration requests in two weeks or less sets us apart from other VM vendors.
In the next release, the Strobes development team plans to release 25 import integrations along with API integrations like Qualys VM, Veracode, Github, and Acunetix 360. The goal is to have over 100 integrations spanning the IT Ecosystem including SIEM, AV, Firewall, and Asset Management by the end of this year.
The full list of supported integrations is here: https://www.strobes.co/integrations
Unlimited use of integrations is available with the Strobes VM platform. There are no separate charges or subscription add-ons.
About Strobes Security
Strobes Security develops products and solutions for all organizations to solve challenges in the vulnerability management space using security automation and predictive prioritization. The current product offerings include Strobes VM365 and Strobes DevSecOps. Additional services are available including Strobes PTaaS (Pentesting as a Service).
Media Contact
Amanda Holdan-Sinisi, Strobes Security, 248-533-1664, amanda@strobes.co
Srini Dhara, Strobes Security Inc,, 2149247929, srini@strobes.co
SOURCE Strobes Security