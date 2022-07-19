Indyfin's Investor Experience Platform selected in the highly competitive Industry Disruptor category as a Finalist based on its ability to transform how advisors market themselves online
DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indyfin, an innovative fintech company, announced today that the company's "Investor Experience Platform" was selected as a finalist in the prestigious wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards program for 2022.
A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized Indyfin in the Industry Disruptor category for its use of feedback to unlock ratings and reviews in one of the most competitive categories in the entire program, beating out over 40 other nominated companies.
"We are very excited and honored that our Investor Experience Platform has been selected as a Finalist in the industry's largest and most recognized Awards program," said Akshay Singh founder of Indyfin. "Indyfin is disrupting traditional industry practices by using client feedback to bring transparency to wealth management through ratings and reviews that help investors more confidently choose an advisor they can trust. At the same time, we're helping financial advisors to grow their business by leveraging client feedback to identify their biggest fans, increase their visibility online, and provide the ability for them to join Indyfins' referral program.
To help consumers more confidently connect with advisors, Indyfin's platform uses matching algorithms with artificial intelligence to process thousands of data points and create personalized recommendations that go beyond location and investible assets. The resulting matches are supported by data-rich advisor profiles that show what makes an advisor unique while offering social proof through verified client reviews.
As consumer expectations have shifted to digital, Indyfin's platform provides investors the intuitive search and easy-to-read advisor profiles that clearly distinguish one advisor from the next by highlighting their credentials and experience along with ratings and reviews from existing clients. This dramatic change was made possible by the SEC's new Marketing Rule, which for the first time ever, enables advisors to use client reviews, endorsements, and testimonials to market themselves.
"It's an honor to be a finalist in The Wealthies, and I look forward to attending the New York gala event in September as we celebrate the firms driving change within the industry. Independents are the future of wealth management, and we're committed to helping them to serve better and win clients as consumers look for help meeting their financial goals," Mr. Singh said.
About Indyfin
Indyfin is the world's first investor experience platform redefining how consumers find, research, and connect with financial advisors. Financial Advisors partner with Indyfin to gather feedback, ratings, and reviews, which helps them to build credibility and trust online. Advisors utilize Indyfin's proprietary technology to create data-rich profiles, which enables accurate matching to new clients while offering investors transparency into what makes an advisor unique. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Indyfin is a fast-growing fintech company committed to helping investors meet their financial objectives with help from a trusted financial advisor. To learn more, visit http://www.indyfin.com
