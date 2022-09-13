With Its New Features and Product Models, CellGate is Focused on Capturing More of the Multi-Tenant Gate Control, Visitor Management and Access Control Market.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month CellGate is introducing new multi-tenant product offerings in its push to capture more market share in the multi-tenant access control market.
The company has introduced three new hardware models designed for the multi-tenant market: the Watchman W462, Watchman W482 and Watchman WXL2, advanced telephone entry models with live streaming video. These models work with an ethernet connection only, and do not require any network pre-configuration prior to setup – giving installers a preferred, simple, one-step network connectivity when an Ethernet connection is the desired data transport method.
All three of these new models are controlled by CellGate's TrueCloud portal for administration, and the CellGate smart phone app, just like all of the Company's products. The Watchman W462, W482 and WXL2 do not support the integration of CellGate's external cameras; if a property wishes to add external cameras to their gate or property walkup, they can instead purchase comparable Watchman W461, W482 and WXL models.
The second hardware update CellGate has made to enhance its multi-tenant product offering is specifically to the Watchman WXL and WXL2 models; both of these models can now support up to three Wiegand expansion ports – when previously it was configured for just one. Multi-tenant properties can now choose to order the Watchman WXL or the Watchman WXL2 with one, two or three Wiegand inputs. This new feature expansion will allow WXL or WXL2 model purchasers the ability to control up to three additional Wiegand entry applications: pedestrian gates, exit gates or vehicle entry readers in addition to having the WXL (or WXL2) control a vehicle gate or walkup entrance.
CellGate's Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw, is excited to roll out these new offerings to the Company's distributor and dealer network and expects them to be very well-received. "We are happy to announce these new enhanced multi-tenant products and features to our customers, as many of them were actually the impetus behind our development of these new products and features," said Shaw. "As a manufacturer, it is important to listen carefully to what your customers are asking for – since they are your boots on the ground. We definitely did that with these improvements – the Watchman WXL series is now able to be installed on more types of properties with the additional Wiegand input capability, and with our new simple-to-install VPN models (the W462, W482, and WXL2). More new dealers are choosing CellGate every day and we believe these new features create more CellGate applications that will further enhance our growth through our distributor and dealer partners."
The Watchman W462, W482 and WXL2 models, and the updated WXL and WXL2 with up to three Wiegand ports are all available now for purchase via one of CellGate's distributors or any local installing dealer.
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
