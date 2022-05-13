Gemba Academy's New Course Provides Effective Training on Improvement Kata, a Pattern of Activities to Help Individuals Strive Towards Challenges or Solve Complex Problems
KELLER, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification continues to expand its course offerings with an online, on-demand, video-based course on Improvement Kata Essentials. This exciting new course is designed to help people strive toward challenges or solve complex problems with solutions that are not obvious. Course participants will work with an experienced coach to go beyond their current threshold of knowledge, develop scientific thinking skills, and solve real-world problems.
"The Improvement Kata is a pattern of activities that helps us move from our current condition to a target condition in a deliberate way," explains Kevin Meyer, co-founder, and partner. "Our new Improvement Kata Essentials course demonstrates the four steps of this process and how to develop scientific thinking skills while solving problems."
The four steps of Improvement Kata include:
- Understand the Direction or Challenge
- Grasp the Current Condition
- Set the Next Target Condition
- Experiment Against Obstacles
As learners practice with a coach, scientific thinking and the steps of the Improvement Kata soon become a habit. At this point, they no longer need to practice deliberately with a coach. In many cases, learners progress to Coaching Kata.
Similar to other Gemba Academy courses, the Improvement Kata Essentials course is broken down into a series of short, approachable lessons. These include:
- What Is the Improvement Kata?
- How to Use a Kata Storyboard
- What Is a Challenge in Improvement Kata?
- How to Understand the Direction or Challenge
- How to Select the Focus Process for Improvement Kata
- How to Grasp the Current Condition
- What Is the Process Analysis Kata?
- How to Create a Current Condition Block Diagram
- How to Use Run Charts to Study the Current Condition
- How to Use the Process Analysis Worksheet
- What Is a Target Condition?
- How to Establish the Next Target Condition
- How to Identify Obstacles for Improvement Kata
- How to Use the Obstacles Parking Lot
- What Is an Experiment in Improvement Kata?
- How to Experiment Against Obstacles
- One Factor Tests vs. Multi-Factor Tests
- What Is a PDCA Cycles Record?
- How to Use the PDCA Cycles Record
Gemba Academy's Improvement Kata Essentials course is part of a broader and deeper library of business operations and continuous improvement learning content. For information on Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
To register for Gemba Academy's Improvement Kata Essentials course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/toyota-kata/improvement-kata-essentials or https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
Media Contact
Kevin Meyer, Gemba Academy LLC, 1 888-439-8880 Ext: 102, academy@gembaacademy.com
SOURCE Gemba Academy LLC