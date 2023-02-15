Quinn Emanuel selects Amplify to power their RelativityOne offering to improve their chat capabilities, privilege document identification, image classification, threading analysis, workflow tracking and defensibility, and custom development initiatives with Amplify's rapid solution development suite.
DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quinn Emanuel has selected Lineal Amplify to drive greater efficiencies for their RelativityOne offering. Lineal's Amplify is a workflow driver for the leading eDiscovery review platform, Relativity, which can be plugged into both their on-prem and cloud-based solutions. Amplify empowers clients to run and track processes and operate Lineal's suite of AI-based applications such as ChatCraft, PrivFinder, Snippets, Bot Detector, LTAi Advanced Threading, Images, and Method, all of which simply sit inside Relativity.
"We know we are building innovative, powerful tech when a litigation powerhouse like Quinn Emanuel validates our offering," said Lineal Partner, Damon Goduto. "We're ecstatic to partner with them to create tech-focused solutions for their client base."
"We are excited to start utilizing Amplify's suite of applications," said Jonathan Land, Of Counsel and Director of Litigation Support at Quinn Emanuel. "We believe they will nicely augment our analytics capabilities and supercharge our document review process."
Kit Mackie, Lineal CTO said, "Building helpful technology is easy when you have great feedback from our clients, and Quinn Emanuel has strategized with us on new solutions. It is great to have them formally aboard with an Amplify partnership."
Benefits of Amplify:
ChatCraft – displays messages in Relativity like chat applications or platforms, and allows for individual message tagging and productions, speeding review and productions of chat and collaboration data
PrivFinder – utilizes communication data analysis to quickly identify likely privileged communicators and associated documents
Snippets – shows context around keyword hits, allowing for fast-paced review. Documents with duplicate snippets are also displayed, as well as where each snippet is found within each document (body, signature, subject, header, etc.)
Bot Detector – flags and segregates low value communications like spam through automated communication analysis for quick data culling
LTAi Advanced Threading - suppresses 15% more communication data than traditional threading and accommodates additional data loads
Images – classifies every image in the Relativity workspace for general image categorization, substantive coding or bulk tagging
Method – elevating and documenting process throughout the lifecycle of individual matters. Design, run, and report on any computer-based or human-based process right in Relativity:
- Allows you to visualize current matter progress and automates daily notification of progress
- Enable immediate reporting on past decisions and allows for easier defensibility documentation
- Provides the ability to templatize workflows around specific business needs or within practice areas
About Lineal – Lineal, is a legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve litigation, privacy, compliance, DSAR, information governance, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Headquartered in Dallas, and with offices throughout North and South Americas, Europe, Middle East, and APAC, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.
