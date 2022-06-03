Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, is now on the approved vendor list for government funding of EV charging stations in New South Wales. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. Both Noodoe hardware and software is now eligible for $20M in grants made available in the interest of electrifying the State, located on the east coast of Australia.
HOUSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, is now on the approved vendor list for government funding of EV charging stations in New South Wales. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. Both Noodoe hardware and software is now eligible for $20M in grants made available in the interest of electrifying the State, located on the east coast of Australia.
"Noodoe is excited to play a part in boosting regional tourism in New South Wales by providing convenient access to EV charging stations throughout the area," says Chang. "EV charging facilities are just one more way to enhance a visitors experience at motels, wineries, natural attractions, parks and restaurants. Noodoe EV equipment and Noodoe EV OS are certified to meet the standard requirements for this grant."
First round of funding totaling $7 million is available now until Friday, September 23rd. Multiple funding rounds will follow well into 2024 to support the continued development of EV destination charging network across the state. Eligible businesses include varied businesses with no more than one existing installed EV charger.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
###
Media Contact
Steve Fisher, Noodoe, 8186881502, rpgpublicity@gmail.com
SOURCE Noodoe