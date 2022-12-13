Recognition highlights Schoox's continuous innovations in mobile learning technology
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox has won a Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology category.
Across a multitude of industries, Schoox has a proven-track record in addressing the challenges of global organizations with complex mobile learning needs. Schoox's mobile-first design helps global organizations deliver high-quality learning and development opportunities from the devices workers use every day.
Awards program entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:
- Product: What as the product's breakthrough innovation?
- Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
- Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
- Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pacesetters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environments we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.
"Current trends in remote work, hybrid work, and frontline work show that mobile technology is critical throughout the workforce, for everything employees do—especially training," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Schoox has always prioritized mobile learning, since our founding a decade ago. The recognition from Brandon Hall Group reinforces our long-held belief in delivering learning wherever work happens — whether in a kitchen, at a construction site, or in an office."
Winners of Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. http://www.brandonhall.com
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers workplace earning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
