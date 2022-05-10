Valencia Hotel Group's Life's A Trip sweepstakes invites one lucky winner to embark on a four-day, three-night dream vacation to the brand's city of choice
SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group' s Life's A Trip sweepstakes invites one lucky winner to embark on a four-day, three-night dream vacation to the brand's city of choice. From Monday, May 16 to Monday, June 6, 2022, travelers can apply for the chance to vacation at one of the participating properties, including the beautiful Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif., in addition to the beloved Texas properties including Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, The George™ and Cavalry Court in College Station, Texican Court in Irving, Lone Star Court in Austin and Cotton Court in Lubbock.
The sweepstakes includes a travel stipend of up to $1,000 to visit the desired Valencia Hotel Group property, whether that be airfare for two or gas for the ultimate road trip. The chosen winner and their guest will also enjoy complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner on-site throughout the entirety of their stay.
"We are thrilled to gift an individual with a well-deserved and relaxing vacation," said Amy Trench, corporate director of brand marketing and PR at Valencia Hotel Group. "The amenities and food-and-beverage concepts at our hotels create an unparallel travel experience and serve as a relaxing home base for those looking to explore our exceptional locations."
To enter, visit Valencia Hotel Group's website and fill out the sweepstakes form. The winner will be announced by 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, across Valencia Hotel Group's social media channels.
*The package does not include checked baggage as well as food and beverage off premise. The offer additionally cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, is not transferable and must be used within one calendar year.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The associates at Valencia Hotel Group are highly trained in a service-oriented culture and take pride in providing exceptional customer service to all guests. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif., Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas, and The George™ in College Station, Texas. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, Texas, Cavalry Court in College Station, Texas, Texican Court in Irving, Texas and Cotton Court in Lubbock, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com.
Media Contact
Amy Trench, Valencia Hotel Group, 210-218-4018, atrench@valenciagroup.com
SOURCE Valencia Hotel Group