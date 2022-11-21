FirstService Residential Texas is proud to recognize the Harvest Homeowner Association and its multi-year partnership with Magnolia Realty Argyle.
We have built great partnerships with local businesses over the years that have enhanced our residents' lives by providing more opportunities to gather and do life together. Our partners add value to our Lifestyle Program through sponsorship dollars and the relationships they create with our residents.
For more than five years, we have partnered with Magnolia Realty. They have deep roots in Harvest. Magnolia Realty Argyle has not only provided financial contributions to our award-winning Lifestyle Program over the years but has also added value to our residents' lives through relationships, education and training opportunities.
This partnership model has a win/win strategy. It will provide the Harvest HOA with more resources to enhance our Lifestyle Program and deepen Magnolia Realty's relationship with the community. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to doing more for our residents!
