AUSTIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stacy Conrad, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales; and Hilary Gadda, Director, National Channel Development to its highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel.
Stacy Conrad, a four-time honoree, has more than two decades in sales and channel leadership roles with telecom, cloud service providers and distributors. In 2021, Stacy was appointed to Senior Vice President, Channel sales at TPx. Recognized as an accomplished technology executive within the channel, Stacy has refocused priorities, and reenergized the channel, while continuing to launch advanced security offers for TPx's Channel Partners. Stacy is a former officer and member of the Board of Directors for Alliance of Channel Women (ACW).
Hilary Gadda, a seven-time honoree, is a proven sales leader with nearly 30 years in channel leadership. In her two decades with TPx, she has focused on TPx's channel expansion nationwide. Hilary is the co-founder and past president of Alliance of Channel Women, serves on CompTIA's Advancing Women in IT (AWIT) Executive Council and Vendor Advisory Council, and is a member of CompTIA's Emerging Technology Community Council.
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
"Stacy and Hilary have been instrumental in accelerating the channel movement across TPx. Their leadership has led us to introduce new products and services that address real challenges within the channel community," said Patti Key, Chief Revenue Officer, TPx. "Under their leadership, TPx has built a successful channel program to ensure companies of all types and sizes have access to outsourced IT from the leading nationwide managed services provider, and we're pleased with our new programs that have already accelerated channel momentum. Stacy and Hilary continue to trailblaze in the channel community and TPx is thrilled to have them recognized once again on CRN's annual Women of the Channel List."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
