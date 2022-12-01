Shipshape Solutions, Inc. ("Shipshape") adds American Waterworks, a Rochester, Minnesota based waterproofing and foundation repair company, to their growing service provider network. In this partnership, American Waterworks will offer Shipshape's next generation performance monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions as part of their suite of services to customers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the addition of American Waterworks to their service provider network.
Shipshape will provide performance monitoring and maintenance management solutions to American Waterworks customers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
"At American Waterworks we are committed to using the most advanced technologies to help our customers. Shipshape gives us the ability to provide unprecedented visibility and peace of mind to protect basement and crawl space projects. For the first time ever, homeowners have performance monitoring and maintenance management for the hard to reach places of their home," said Burt Weekes, President of American Waterworks.
In this partnership, American Waterworks will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network and offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to their customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other promotional campaigns to American Waterworks and Shipshape customers.
Shipshape will enhance American Waterworks's offerings and deliver an exceptional experience to homeowners, including:
- Performance monitoring to ensure installed systems are top quality
- Streamlined maintenance assistance, troubleshooting and connections to vetted contractors
- Remote monitoring and control to help homeowners take action even while away
- Simplified and centralized home management experience
- Warranty, insurance and service plan management
- Budgeting and financial home management insights
"We want to help local businesses grow and thrive, they are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Our job is to help homeowners by empowering them with information to make smarter decisions with their maintenance or repair needs, while simultaneously lifting up the businesses of our partners," said Dale Johnson, Director of Service Provider Marketing Programs at Shipshape Solutions Inc.
This partnership offers American Waterworks customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
About American Waterworks
American Waterworks is the Basement Systems, CleanSpace, and Supportworks dealer for customers in Rochester, Minneapolis, Saint Paul & nearby areas. We offer the most effective waterproofing and foundation repair products in the industry. The systems we install are the best methods for solving water infiltration problems, reassuring homeowners that American Waterworks can provide the right treatment for the problems in your basement or crawl space every time.
American Waterworks is located in Rochester, MN. For more information visit https://www.american-waterworks.com/
Media Contact
Adam Morrisey, Shipshape Solutions, 6143151687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape Solutions