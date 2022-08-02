With a new office in Dallas, the company will provide local delivery, technical assistance, stock items, and top-tier service for the refurbishing and replacement of elevator drives.
DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDC Elevator Drives, the leading specialist in refurbishing elevator drives in the world, announced today the opening of its Americas Headquarters in Dallas to respond to the territory's growing demand.
Founded in Manchester, England, in 1997, the company specializes in the supply, service exchange, and refurbishment of elevator drives worldwide. With a new office in Dallas, the company will provide local delivery, technical assistance, stock items, and top-tier service for the refurbishing and replacement of elevator drives.
"NDC Elevators is delighted to announce the opening of our offices in the United States," said David Griffin, Managing Director. "We are committed to building a network of strategic partners worldwide to help sell and support our products. Our new Dallas office allows us to support our customers in the Americas with our network of highly-trained and dedicated specialists that maintain our reputation for excellent customer service and our record for first-time repair success."
With custom-built test simulators developed with 30 years of experience and a new, state-of-the-art repair facility in Dallas, NDC engineers can replicate real-world operating conditions. This rigorous process allows them to inspect, test, identify and repair faults in elevator drive units accurately and safely, leading to the rebuild of thousands of drives with a first-time success repair rate of 99.8%.
NDC Elevator Drives team specializes in the refurbishment and service exchange of any model elevator drive from the world's leading manufacturers, including Otis, Schindler, KONE, ThyssenKrupp, Fujitec, and many others.
About NDC Elevator Drives
A global company operating locally, NDC Elevator Drives specializes in the supply, service exchange, and refurbishment of elevator drives worldwide. Providing local delivery, technical assistance, stock items, and top-tier service, NDC can refurbish and replace any elevator or escalator drive.
With two main operational centers in the United Kingdom and multiple facilities in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia, NDC has developed an international network through strategic partnerships in 20 countries.
NDC's diverse and skilled workforce – which includes 12 nationalities speaking nine languages -– has been one of the keys to the success of their international strategy and led to the honor of being awarded The Queen's Award for Enterprise. The Queen's Award is awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in four categories: International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development, and Promoting Opportunity.
