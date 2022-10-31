The Amazon Alexa Fund invests in a proptech startup that's aiming to create a next-era digital real estate marketplace that helps their users better search, service, and transact all things home.
HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOSS, a digital real estate marketplace that has built a conversational artificial intelligence solution to make buyers, renters, and sellers lives much easier, has received funding from the Amazon Alexa Fund.
This past July (2022), DOSS was one of the startups selected to participate in the inaugural Black Founders Build with Alexa cohort. The startups were chosen based on their ability to innovate with Alexa and build the next generation of voice, artificial intelligence (AI), and ambient experiences.
Specifically in the domain of real estate, DOSS empowers its customers to speak into their smartphone or Alexa-enabled device to get accurate, easy, and fast answers to their voice requests. Customers are able to ask for real-estate advice and tips, search for home listings, get neighborhood information, and recent sales data. They will also eventually be able to request to be connected with home service providers that serve their respective area.
Bobby Bryant (CEO) and Chris Norton (COO) are the Founders of DOSS. Founded in 2016, their objective is to better centralize, democratize, and humanize real estate data for everyone. Arguably the most data rich vertical in the world, the real estate industry is historically known to be antiquated, expensive, and fragmented. The DOSS team is excited to receive investment support from the Alexa Fund.
