Inspect2go offers its cloud based permitting software tailored to the unique On-Site Sewage Facilities (OSSF) needs of local-level agencies in Texas. Migrate historical records, inspect and permit septic systems, conduct transactions on a web-based portal, track maintenance contracts and generate reports.
HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go now offers a complete OSSF (On-Site Sewage Facilities) software package for city and county agencies in Texas. The cloud-based platform includes the full range of functions necessary for any agency's OSSF program. The system can be tailored for use by various public agencies and configured with multiple functions as indicated below.
See Video: https://inspect2go.com/texas
Texas Public Agencies:
- Environmental Health
- Neighborhood Services
- Consumer Health
- Code Enforcement
- Engineering/Building
- Development
Functions:
- Permitting
- Inspection
- Public Portal
- Online Applications
- Online Payments
- Paper Scanning
- Data Cleaning/Migration
- GIS/Mapping
- TCEQ OARS Reporting
- Septic System Maintenance Tracking
- Septic Service Provider Tracking
- SAFE Data Import
- Automated Letters
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to government agencies. Products and services include online public web portals, online applications, online payments, permitting and licensing software, conversion of paper/manual processes to paperless/web-based solutions, data migration, cloud hosting, inspection applications and custom programming services to automate government agency workflows.
