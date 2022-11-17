We gathered up our Team Justin ambassadors and cooked up something special for Thanksgiving. From bareback rider Tim O'Connell's Best Thanksgiving Turkey to Reba McEntire's Banana Pudding, the Team Justin ambassadors are offering a taste of home with their favorite holiday recipes. We've also included an exclusive look into the Justin archives with Jane Justin's Deep Dish Peach Pie.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots gathered up their accomplished Team Justin ambassadors and cooked up something special for Thanksgiving. From bareback rider Tim O'Connell's "Best Thanksgiving Turkey" to Reba McEntire's "Banana Pudding," the Team Justin ambassadors are offering a taste of home with their favorite holiday recipes.
The beauty of Thanksgiving is that each family celebrates the holiday a little differently. No matter how your family celebrates, Thanksgiving offers a chance to kick back, reflect, and spend quality time with loved ones. This Thanksgiving menu includes an array of generational family recipes and local favorites that your family is guaranteed to love:
- Bareback Rider Tim O'Connell's Best Thanksgiving Turkey
- Bull Rider Dustin Boquet's Louisiana Duck Gumbo
- Steer Wrestler Byron Walker's Grandma Barbara's Cornbread Dressing
- Barrel Racer Shali Lord's Grandma Sue's Corn Dip
- Barrel Racer Sherry Cervi's Wendy Potter's Cranberry Sauce
- Reba McEntire's Banana Pudding
- An Exclusive Look Into The Justin Archives with Jane Justin's Deep-Dish Peach Pie
Take a look at Team Justin's Holiday Recipe Book here.
