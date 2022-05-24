The new product launch cements Lendflow as a major player in the embedded finance industry.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
Lendflow, the market leader in embedded lending, today announced its new Credit Decisioning Engine that enables Fintechs and Vertical SaaS companies to easily build, embed and launch credit products such as credit cards, buy-now-pay-later, and small business loans, in days, rather than months.
"Our Credit Decisioning Engine represents the natural evolution of Lendflow's embedded platform," said CEO and Co-Founder Jon Fry. "By combining the new decisioning engine with our credit origination system and our strong marketplace of specialized lenders that understand industry needs, we are uniquely positioned to make sure our customers get an experience specific to them. Our mission is to enable every company to become a fintech that can quickly build and launch financial products tailored to their customer's needs."
Lendflow's expanded product offerings provide an end-to-end solution to Fintechs and Vertical SaaS companies – from credit application to decisioning and underwriting – enabling them to offer seamless experiences to their customers and optimize their internal processes for better, faster growth.
Through its Credit Decisioning Engine, customers can access dozens of data services such as credit bureaus and other alternative underwriting data through a single API and contract to build a more complete picture of each loan applicant. Lendflow's intuitive interface and low-code environment gives customers the ability to customize decisioning workflows, which minimizes data costs and optimizes risk assessments in the order that satisfies their unique underwriting requirements.
"Lendflow provides us with the underwriting infrastructure that has allowed us to get to market quickly and scale up our fleet card operation at a 100% month-over-month pace," said Vignan Velivela, CEO and co-founder of AtoB. "Their single API connection into multiple services, flexible pay-as-go pricing, and quick feature turnaround time makes their platform stand out from the rest."
"Our ultimate goal is to verticalize fintech similar to what happened within the software industry," said CEO and Co-Founder Jon Fry. "It's time for companies to be at the helm of their own fintech decisioning with the potential to launch consecutive fintech products. Lendflow has quickly grown and evolved from a Funder marketplace to a robust and growing embedded credit decisioning platform to become the only holistic decisioning platform on the market."
To learn more about Lendflow and its services, please visit http://www.lendflow.com.
About Lendflow
Lendflow is a technology leader that provides embedded credit infrastructure for fintechs, lenders and software companies to build, embed and launch credit products. Combining a powerful credit decisioning engine, contextual product placements and a robust marketplace of specialized lenders, Lendflow enables every company to build, embed and launch financial products within their ecosystems. With Lendflow, fintechs can launch credit products in days, SaaS companies can increase customer engagement and retention with embedded credit, lenders can expand their reach to qualified SMBs and SMBs can quickly access capital to power their growth.
Media Contact
Lindsey Harrison, Walker Sands, 872-221-2415, lindsey.harrison@walkersands.com
SOURCE Lendflow