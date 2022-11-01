Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Moderated Panel Exploring How Advertising Innovators Use Data to Drive Success
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data and identity increasingly play a pivotal role in every aspect of AdTech but with the mountains of data available, what's the right approach? Leading Performance Marketing Leader, Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta last week led the Advertising Week New York panel, "It's Who You Know: Why Data and Identity Drive Marketing Success." Powerhouse marketing panelists included Acxiom CEO Chad Engelgau, MediaCom Global Head of Audience and Data Enablement Mebrulin Francisco and Serge Matta, President of LG Ads. Some of the main themes emerging included the rise of CTV, data privacy and clean rooms, as well as challenges and goals in multicultural marketing.
"Normally serving as a panel participant, I was honored to facilitate such a thoughtful discussion with some of the biggest names in CTV, media and data," said Gupta. "Looking at trends that will influence marketing and advertising in 2023 and beyond, the panelists discussed the most relevant channels and data-driven approaches to transforming how marketers discover new customers and keep existing ones engaged as the digital world changes."
Key Discussion Points:
Full Speed Ahead on CTV Advertising
The panelists acknowledged that CTV has changed the daily habits of consumers and provided an unprecedented amount of information that is available to advertisers. Although the market is still fragmented, there is a consensus that there is a need for deeper understanding of the space which requires more effective data-driven marketing. As CTV data is not reliant on third party cookies, savvy data-driven partners can marry audiences against populations to provide insights and reach consumers at an unprecedented rate.
Clean Rooms Are On the Rise Thanks to Technology
Despite the fact that clean rooms have been around for decades, the panelists acknowledged how technological advancements like the decline of third-party cookies and the absence of Mobile Ad IDs have made clean rooms a crucial component of data matching and management in 2022. The panelists agreed that as brands become more selective about how they use their data and who they partner with, clean rooms will become even more critical to ensure advertisers still have access to the right data they need to target the right customers.
Challenges and Goals for Multicultural Marketing
Examining multicultural marketing, the panelists agreed that adhering to privacy standards and avoiding stereotyping while trying to connect with these segments in creative ways are keys to engaging with this rapidly growing segment. As the advertising space continues to innovate, panelists discussed the best avenues to engage with multicultural audiences without hypothesizing, knowing where they are and exactly what kind of content they are consuming. The thought leaders shared creative ways to accomplish this, including leveraging self-reported data with information about language operating settings.
