Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held announces financial expert Michael McGinnis as he is appointed Vice Chair of the Texas Intellectual Property Alliance.
HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, proudly announces that financial expert Michael McGinnis has been appointed Vice Chair of the Texas Intellectual Property (IP) Alliance. Mr. McGinnis provides economic consulting services on intellectual property matters and complex commercial litigation to corporate and outside counsel. His experience spans various industries, including consumer electronics, semiconductors, computer hardware and software, medical research equipment, hospital equipment, automotive, energy, aviation, retail, and telecommunications. His litigation and dispute experience includes patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, copyright valuation, trademark infringement, insurance contract disputes, and breach of contract.
The Texas IP Alliance (TXIPA) mission is based on the belief that innovation and intellectual property protection are critical assets that drive robust economic growth and improve social well-being in Texas and throughout the country.
Scott Frank, President & CEO of AT&T Intellectual Property, is the founder of the Global, U.S., and Georgia IP Alliance and congratulates the newly established board of the Texas IP Alliance. Like the other state alliances, the Texas IP Alliance will leverage IP to "drive awareness and education, enable ecosystem collaboration, and facilitate diversity and inclusion for the benefit of all citizens," Mr. Frank shared.
"I am proud to help lead the Texas IP Alliance, working in partnership with many IP creators, protectors, and enablers to further our mission," said Michael McGinnis. To learn more about the Texas IP Alliance visit https://www.txipalliance.org/.
About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held
Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory Services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.
J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
