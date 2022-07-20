Businesses can now deploy real-time decision making to improve revenue and ROI with the ClearBlade IoT Platform and Elipsa self-training AI models.
AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearBlade, the industry-leading Industrial IoT Platform, and Edge AI company is announcing a partnership with Elipsa to rapidly build artificial intelligence algorithms and deploy for real-time inferencing. Companies today are under more pressure than ever to deliver key digital technologies that enhance their business and improve revenues. Using ClearBlade and Elipsa it is now possible to leverage business transformational technologies without the need for deep technical skills but rather use in-house business.
Edge AI, Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance
Together ClearBlade and Elipsa are focused on bringing AI into asset-heavy industries from factories to transportation, oil & gas, agriculture, and utilities. These industries have significant investments in equipment and facilities that generate operational value and ROI. By leveraging AI in these operational theaters, companies are able to improve the lifespan of their equipment, right-size fleets, produce higher quality goods and services, or predict failure to prevent outages. ClearBlade and Elipsa are able to deliver these algorithms with unprecedented speed and business understanding.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Elipsa empowering industrial companies to turn data into decisions," said Eric Simone, CEO of ClearBlade. "Giving business units the freedom and control to deploy solutions without needing to involve software experts is transformational. It immediately gives them a better understanding of what is happening in the field."
Why Elipsa / ClearBlade Partnership is Important
To make enabling technologies consumable for large enterprises to engage as part of their digital transformation activities, companies must come together and collaborate on how to best introduce these capabilities. Elipsa and ClearBlade joining together allows for powerful tools and user experiences to be brought directly into the business. These tools can be adopted without the need for deep data science knowledge and used in a no-code fashion. Ultimately this partnership represents a clear strategy to better serve businesses to gather, process, understand, inference, and automate their processes. Together, this solution increases the time to adoption while decreasing the disruption to end operational users.
"We are excited to be working with a partner like ClearBlade that shares our vision of helping industrial organizations drive efficiency through plug-and-play predictive solutions. Our combined offering delivers a truly seamless view into an organization's most critical operations" said Jeff Kimmel, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Elipsa.
