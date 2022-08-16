Providing an outstanding user experience, the site makes it easy for prospective clients to learn about the firm and promptly contact an attorney when in need.
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Wong & Associates is pleased to announce that the firm has launched a new site in the first week of August 2022. The site's sleek and modern design highlights the San Antonio family law firm's professional approach and the numerous services it provides to clients. Providing an outstanding user experience, the site makes it easy for prospective clients to learn about the firm and promptly contact an attorney when in need.
On this new website, visitors can learn more about the firm and its team of attorneys. The team includes founding attorney Brandon Wong and his associates, Megan R. Meyerson, Dana L. Burket, Victoria Kaspar, and Ariel Keller. Brandon Wong has been practicing law in Texas since 2008. He has received recognition throughout his 14 years as a licensed attorney, including being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2021 and 2022. Mr. Wong also serves as a volunteer attorney with the Community Justice Program.
The improved site features an in-depth look at each of the firm's practice areas, including divorce, family law, child custody, and child support. Brandon Wong & Associates offers a wide range of legal services for clients who are facing divorce, and the team is equipped to handle the entirety of the divorce process, including matters related to spousal support and marital property division. The firm's other family law services include paternity issues, grandparents' rights, visitation enforcement, parental relocation, child support modifications, and adoption. Attorney Wong also assists families with issues involving special needs children, LGBT parents, and court-ordered mediation.
Along with attorney profiles and practice area summaries, the website for Brandon Wong & Associates also features testimonials, a blog feed, and information about the firm's scholarship program. The testimonials highlight informative client experiences to help prospective clients understand the quality of the services the firm provides. The regularly-updated blog shares valuable information on various topics related to the firm's practice areas, which may help to answer questions about family law matters that the firm can help clients address. Brandon Wong established a scholarship program in August of 2022, and students can apply to win a scholarship on the new site.
To visit the new website for Brandon Wong & Associates, follow this link: http://www.mwfamilylaw.com/. To contact the legal team and schedule a consultation, please call 210-201-3832.
