DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPTECHVIEW, a software company specializing in multi-vendor cloud-based video surveillance, IoT, and access control, announces technical collaboration and integration for Fanvil endpoints, including door access security stations, intercoms, paging, and phones.
IPTECHVIEW provides user-facing SaaS solutions like cloud surveillance with access control and cloud-based central management for intelligent edge devices. The system includes multi-vendor system health monitoring, secure remote management, mass configuration, and firmware updates, all based on cloud technology requiring no local on-premise servers for participating technology partners.
The multi-vendor platform supports leading brands of Intelligent edge devices, cameras, industrial IoT sensors, video door stations, video IP phones, access control, environmental sensors and building control devices, and now Fanvil endpoints.
Robert Messer, CEO of IPTECHVIEW, "With Fanvil, we are adding a wide line of high-quality intelligent edge devices to our cloud platform. Our partners can now offer best-of-breed video door stations, intercoms, and paging solutions that, coupled with our cloud solution, will require minimal to no on-premise setup. Fanvil provides us with well-designed devices that have proven durable and secure. Fanvil devices are NDAA compliant."
Tommy Lee, VP of Sales of N. America, "I'm a firm believer that centralized provisioning and management yield major cost savings to our partners who deploy and manage our solutions. Keep it simple."
About IPTECHVIEW, Inc.
IPTECHVIEW, Inc. develops and operates cloud video surveillance and other SaaS solutions for communication, physical security, and on-premise network infrastructure management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, along with all critical development, support, research, NOC, and operations logistics. The platform operates servers in multiple regions in the US and two redundant regions in Europe. The company has had commercial operations since October 2017 and has deployments in more than 15 countries in more than 2,000 locations.
For more information, http://www.iptechview.com or contact us on Twitter @IPTECHVIEW
About Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd
Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd. (Fanvil) is a leading global provider of Audio&Video-IoT (A&V-IoT) devices. With three R&D centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou, China, Fanvil has compiled an effective team of R&D, production, sales, and service staff to innovate and add value to our business partners. As the pioneer in applying standardized network communication technology and Audio&Video technologies to build A&-IoT, Fanvil is boosting the digital transformation for multiple industries.
