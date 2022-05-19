Recent release "Higher Living: An Insightful Look to Living Your Higher Life" from Page Publishing author Holly Hester is an incredible resource that challenges readers to rethink how one views obstacles in life to live a more fulfilling life. Using clever metaphors and stories to illustrate her point, Hester creates a blueprint for those who wish to be better in-tune with one's spirit and the world.
TRINITY, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holly Hester, a writer, actress, painter and motivational speaker, has completed her new book "Higher Living: An Insightful Look to Living Your Higher Life": a moving and inspirational guide to attaining a more satisfying life by looking inward and examining one's desires to find one's true purpose.
"I have traveled to many places, and I have found that people ask me the same question over and over. 'Holly, how do I truly live higher?' I decided to write this book to simply answer that question. It is my sincere hope that after you read this book, not only will you have the insight to do just that, but you will know what it personally means to you to live in your higher life. This book helps you find your true calling and purpose directly given to each of us."
Published by Page Publishing, Holly Hester's empowering guide uses common objects found in the world as examples of how one can live a truly higher life. Through Hester's keen observations and knack for finding meaning in even the smallest of details, readers will find an entire new world awaits one who opens their mind and heart to all that is possible.
Readers who wish to experience this motivational work can purchase "Higher Living: An Insightful Look to Living Your Higher Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
