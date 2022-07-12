Digital first driver's education platform conducts Parent and Teen Drivers Post-Pandemic Research Study to better understand how the next generation relates to driving and car-safety
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital driver's education platform, understands that the path to driving for every teen is different and that the pandemic has disrupted this momentous milestone for many. With this in mind, Aceable conducted a study to gain insight into how widely the pandemic has impacted teen drivers. This study found that 9 in 10 parents reported their teen postponed getting their license because they were anxious about driving. According to the report, this anxiety is largely related to a lack of driving experience caused by pandemic shutdowns, adding getting a license to the list of ways COVID-19 has impacted how young people go about their day to day lives.
"After two years of school shutdowns and virtual learning, we're seeing kids that have put off driver's education simply because they didn't feel like it was necessary," said Blake Garrett, Founder and CEO of Aceable. "Both our teen driver's education course and our defensive driving courses are designed for today's tech savvy teens and their parents. At Aceable we really want to flip the narrative and make the roads feel safer and give these kids every tool they need to feel less anxious while driving."
In addition to lockdowns making it harder for teens to receive their licenses, the study found 87% of teens who started driving during the pandemic were anxious about it, and 78% of parents of new drivers felt worried about their teens driving.
Aceable's digital-first and all around engaging course system allows teens to take driver's education courses on their own time, and at their own pace. Aceable offers around the clock drivers education and defensive driving courses in several states including: Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.
To view the full Parent & Teen Drivers Post-Pandemic Research details and learn more about the impact COVID-19 has had on driving please visit this link.
