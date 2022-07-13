Astro Pak opened a new state of the art 13,392 square foot facility in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, offering rapid mobilization to on-site jobs in the Gulf Coast region. The facility's shop area will be outfitted with a 10-ton capacity bridge crane and processing tanks capable of taking on large chemical cleaning and passivation jobs.
COSTA MESA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better serve its customers, Astro Pak opened a new state of the art 13,392 square foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Split off from its large Midwest territory based in Kansas City, Astro Pak's new Gulf Coast territory covers Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. This is Astro Pak's eighth field service region, joining locations in California, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico.
The new office positions more resources closer to existing and future clients in the region, decreasing mobilization times to on-site jobs and increasing the convenience of bringing projects to the shop for processing. Astro Pak's field offices mutually support each other by sending additional crews and specialists when needed and where needed. The Gulf Coast location is close to DFW International Airport, allowing supplemental crews to be brought in to accommodate larger jobs, or for local personnel to be dispatched to assist other regions.
Modeled off Astro Pak's other field locations, the new facility provides a full line of services including, but not limited to, passivation, derouging, pickling, sanitization and oxygen cleaning. In addition to its legacy chemical cleaning services, Astro Pak's new Texas location will also offer surface conditioning solutions such as mechanical polishing, electropolishing, electrolytic cleaning, and media blasting.
For in-house cleaning, the shop area spans 11,000 square feet. A 10-ton capacity crane and a primary tank measuring 24' long, 4' wide and 2' deep are ready to take on large jobs through the 14' by 14' dock doors. Also located within the shop are a pair of 50' x 24' processing areas for hazardous and non-hazardous processing – both of which are load-rated for semi-trucks. A mobile lab for cleanliness verification testing is also staged at the facility.
Leading the charge in the development of this facility are Edwin Cornelius (Operations Manager), David Taylor (Technical Sales Manager), Jono Mullins (Inside Sales Manager), Adam Cram (Shop Supervisor), and Jessica Wilson (Associate Technical Estimator). Astro Pak's Vice President of Western Region Field Operations, Tom Tate is excited about this strategic expansion for the company, and remarks, "We have an incredible team that is well prepared to serve our customers in the Gulf Coast region."
Our Fort Worth field office is expected to be in full operation by the end of summer 2022.
