HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in which we more than covered our regular and additional dividends of $0.34 per share with U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.50 per share and Core net investment income of $0.44 per share, and increased our regular dividend 43% from $0.28 per share per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $0.40 per share per quarter, payable in monthly increments beginning in the first quarter of 2023. This increase in our dividend reflects the greater earnings that we are generating in this higher interest rate environment in which our loan portfolio is over 97% floating rate and our liability structure is over 65% fixed rate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



Amount

Per Share



Amount

Per Share



Amount

Per Share



Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$9.71

$0.50



$5.12

$0.26



$28.59

$1.46



$19.78

$1.01

Core net investment income(1)

8.66

0.44



6.53

0.33



26.93

1.38



23.75

1.22

Net realized (loss) gain on investments

(1.00)

(0.06)



17.11

0.88



3.66

0.19



23.71

1.22

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

-

-



-

-



(0.01)

-



-

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-



-

-



-

-



(0.54)

(0.03)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-



(2.28)

(0.12)



-

-



(2.96)

(0.15)

Total realized income(2)

$8.71

$0.44



$19.95

$1.02



$32.24

$1.65



$40.53

$2.05

Distributions

(6.67)

(0.34)



(1.18)

(0.06)



(25.42)

(1.30)



(22.22)

(1.14)

Net unrealized depreciation on investments

(4.73)

(0.24)



(10.80)

(0.55)



(17.54)

(0.90)



(6.93)

(0.36)

Net unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation

0.06

-



-

-



0.01

-



-

-

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.06)

-



1.10

0.06



(0.21)

(0.01)



0.51

0.03

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.98

0.20



$10.25

0.53



$14.49

0.74



$33.57

1.72

Weighted average shares outstanding



19,604,040





19,500,866





19,552,931





19,489,750





(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)







As of



As of













December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021









Investments at fair value



$844.7



$772.9









Total assets



$898.2



$821.3









Net assets



$275.8



$285.1









Shares outstanding



19,666,769



19,517,595









Net asset value per share



$14.02



$14.61

















































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

New investments



$30.1



$144.0



$211.0



$387.3

Repayments of investments



(53.2)



(164.0)



(127.5)



(287.6)

Net activity



($23.1)



($20.0)



$83.5



$99.7























As of



As of













December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021









Number of portfolio company investments



85



73









Number of debt investments



73



58



























Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



10.3 %



7.4 %









Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.4 %



0.2 %









Fee amortization



0.4 %



0.4 %









Total



11.1 %



8.0 %



























Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



9.7 %



6.9 %









Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.3 %



0.2 %









Fee amortization



0.4 %



0.4 %









Total



10.4 %



7.5 %































(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 totaled $75.1 million and $63.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $46.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $14.8 million and $13.2 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.8 and $3.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($2.8) million and $2.9 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $24.5 million and $18.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million for both periods, income tax totaled $1.2 million and $1.1 million and other expenses totaled $3.2 million for both periods.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($2.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the year. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income, offset by realized losses.

Net investment income was $28.6 million and $19.8 million, or $1.46 and $1.01 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $26.9 million, or $1.38 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million, or $1.22 per share.

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($17.5) million and ($6.9) million, respectively, and the Company had realized gains of $3.7 million and $23.7 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $14.5 million and $33.6 million, or $0.74 and $1.72 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.2 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $0.06 per share, respectively ($6.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively). During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $1.30 per share and $1.14, respectively ($25.4 million and $22.2 million, respectively), Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $3.8 million of the dividends declared in 2022 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:

























Activity Type



Date



Company Name



Company Description



Investment Amount



 Instrument Type

New Investment



October 12, 2022



NINJIO, LLC



Cybersecurity awareness and training platform



$

5,000,000



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

100,000



Revolver commitment

















$

100,000



Delayed draw term loan commitment

















$

313,253



Equity

New Investment



November 16, 2022



Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC



Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plant



$

12,893,258



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

606,742



Equity

New Investment



November 22, 2022



COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC



End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry



$

5,000,000



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

100,000



Revolver commitment

















$

285,714



Equity

Add-On Investment



December 20, 2022



USASF Blocker V LLC*



Leading integrated used car retailer and subprime auto finance company



$

200,000



Equity

Add-On Investment



December 22, 2022



Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*



Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers



$

1,093



Equity

New Investment



December 30, 2022



Madison Logic, Inc.



Provider of B2B account based marketing services



$

4,529,217



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

100,000



Revolver commitment







*

Existing portfolio company

 

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:



























Activity Type



Date



Company Name



Proceeds Received



Realized Gain



 Instrument Type

Full Realization



October 17, 2022



EC Defense Holdings, LLC



$

$1,450,000



$

$950,000



Equity

Full Repayment



November 16, 2022



Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC



$

$10,342,500



$



Senior Secured – First Lien

Full Realization











$

$669,654



$

$170,619



Equity

Full Realization



November 28, 2022



Colford Capital Holdings, LLC



$





($195,036)



Equity

Full Realization



December 9, 2022



Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.



$



$

($4,109,525)



Senior Secured – Second Lien

Full Repayment



December 15, 2022



Spire Power Solutions, L.P.



$

$8,371,564



$



Senior Secured – First Lien

Full Realization



December 16, 2022



Skopos Financial Group, LLC



$



$

($1,162,544)



Equity

Full Repayment



December 22, 2022



TFH Reliability, LLC



$

$10,875,000



$



Senior Secured – Second Lien

Full Realization











$

$351,797



$

$98,765



Equity

Full Repayment



December 30, 2022



Madison Logic, Inc.



$

$10,586,585



$



Senior Secured – First Lien

Full Realization











$

$4,128,966



$

$4,128,966



Equity

Full Realization



December 30, 2022



Bromford Holdings, L.P.



$



$

($1,146,706)



Equity

 

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2022:

























Activity Type



Date



Company Name



Company Description



Investment Amount



 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment



January 5, 2023



GP ABX Holdings Partnership, L.P.*



Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films



$

35,308



Equity

New Investment



January 23, 2023



Evriholder Acquisition, Inc.



Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising solutions to retailers.



$

13,000,000



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

873,333



Equity

















$

100,000



Revolver commitment

New Investment



January 31, 2023



Red's All Natural, LLC



Premium frozen food manufacturer



$

10,916,882



Senior Secured – First Lien

















$

710,600



Equity









* Existing portfolio company



 

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of February 28, 2023 was $205.6 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of February 28, 2023 was $313.6 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 11, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2023, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend



Record



Payment



Amount per

Declared



Date



Date



Date



Share

1/11/2023



1/30/2023



1/31/2023



2/15/2023



$

0.1333

1/11/2023



2/27/2023



2/28/2023



3/15/2023



$

0.1333

1/11/2023



3/30/2023



3/31/2023



4/14/2023



$

0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Central Time.  The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 265440. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, March 15, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 47767. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES







December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $875,823,177

and $785,005,957, respectively)



$

844,733,638



$

772,873,326

Cash and cash equivalents





48,043,329





44,174,856

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments





718,794





536,105

Interest receivable





3,984,409





2,944,599

Other receivables





34,245





54,752

Deferred tax asset









151,278

Deferred offering costs





1,100





14,888

Prepaid expenses





667,267





512,214

Total Assets



$

898,182,782



$

821,262,018

LIABILITIES













Notes payable



$

98,549,692



$

98,102,973

Credit Facility payable





197,685,281





175,451,116

SBA-guaranteed debentures





307,895,195





244,615,903

Dividends payable









1,171,059

Management fees payable





7,150,407





3,454,225

Income incentive fees payable





2,464,408





1,749,130

Capital gains incentive fees payable





569,528





3,388,151

Interest payable





4,640,841





3,693,662

Related party payable





1,060,321





Unearned revenue





320,675





529,726

Administrative services payable





356,919





386,368

Income tax payable





1,175,373





3,269,514

Deferred tax liability





61,936





Other accrued expenses and liabilities





475,593





338,958

Total Liabilities



$

622,406,169



$

536,150,785

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets



$

275,776,613



$

285,111,233

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares  authorized; 19,666,769 and

19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively



$

19,667



$

19,518

Paid-in capital





275,114,720





274,559,121

Total distributable earnings





642,226





10,532,594

Net Assets



$

275,776,613



$

285,111,233

Total Liabilities and Net Assets



$

898,182,782



$

821,262,018

Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.02



$

14.61

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







For the years ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

INVESTMENT INCOME



















Interest income



$

72,964,999



$

61,536,686



$

55,350,781

Other income





2,147,577





2,142,308





1,307,533

Total Investment Income



$

75,112,576



$

63,678,994



$

56,658,314

OPERATING EXPENSES



















Management fees



$

14,848,174



$

13,169,606



$

11,084,450

Valuation fees





351,752





313,437





290,445

Administrative services expenses





1,810,576





1,798,966





1,781,603

Income incentive fees





3,782,151





3,043,470





2,527,813

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee





(2,818,623)





2,867,131





(359,892)

Professional fees





1,103,693





1,082,917





950,716

Directors' fees





329,000





315,000





394,816

Insurance expense





503,907





482,140





384,774

Interest expense and other fees





24,469,285





18,721,058





15,950,087

Income tax expense





1,161,668





1,102,374





771,134

Other general and administrative expenses





984,309





1,006,428





890,465

Total Operating Expenses



$

46,525,892



$

43,902,527



$

34,666,411

Net Investment Income



$

28,586,684



$

19,776,467



$

21,991,903

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



$

3,660,595



$

23,710,167



$

(10,129,859)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation





(6,091)









Loss on debt extinguishment









(539,250)





Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments





(17,542,230)





(6,928,160)





8,555,274

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation





6,040









(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments





(213,214)





510,868





(224,877)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments









(2,957,220)





Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



$

14,491,784





33,572,872





20,192,441

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted



$

1.46



$

1.01



$

1.13

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted



$

0.74



$

1.72



$

1.04

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted





19,552,931





19,489,750





19,471,500

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted



$

1.30



$

1.14



$

1.15

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS







Common Stock









Total











Number 



Par 



Paid-in 



distributable











of shares



value



capital



(loss) earnings



Net Assets

Balances as of December 31, 2019



19,131,746



$

19,132



$

272,117,091



$

(1,565,050)



$

270,571,173

Net investment income















21,991,903





21,991,903

Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















(10,129,859)





(10,129,859)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















8,555,274





8,555,274

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments















(224,877)





(224,877)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(1,090,064)





1,090,064





Distributions from net investment income















(22,402,959)





(22,402,959)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



354,257





354





4,999,640









4,999,994

Balances at December 31, 2020



19,486,003



$

19,486



$

276,026,667



$

(2,685,504)



$

273,360,649

Net investment income















19,776,467





19,776,467

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















23,710,167





23,710,167

Loss on debt extinguishment















(539,250)





(539,250)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















(6,928,160)





(6,928,160)

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments





















510,868





510,868

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments















(2,957,220)





(2,957,220)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(1,861,213)





1,861,213





Distributions from net investment income















(21,201,567)





(21,201,567)

Distributions from net realized capital gains















(1,014,420)





(1,014,420)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



31,592





32





393,667









393,699

Balances at December 31, 2021



19,517,595



$

19,518



$

274,559,121



$

10,532,594



$

285,111,233

Net investment income















28,586,684





28,586,684

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















3,660,595





3,660,595

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation















(6,091)





(6,091)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments















(17,542,230)





(17,542,230)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations















6,040





6,040

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments















(213,214)





(213,214)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments











(1,040,884)





1,040,884





Distributions from net investment income















(21,633,343)





(21,633,343)

Distributions from net realized capital gains















(3,789,693)





(3,789,693)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs



149,174





149





1,596,483









1,596,632

Balances at December 31, 2022



19,666,769



$

19,667



$

275,114,720



$

642,226



$

275,776,613

 

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the years ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities



















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations



$

14,491,784



$

33,572,872



$

20,192,441

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:



















Purchases of investments





(211,010,869)





(387,281,160)





(152,007,165)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments





127,548,194





287,639,512





128,627,422

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments





17,542,230





6,928,160





(8,555,274)

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations





(5,897)









Increase in investments due to PIK





(1,357,177)





(939,030)





(664,992)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net





(2,519,462)





(2,412,991)





(2,098,788)

Deferred tax provision (benefit)





213,214





(510,868)





224,877

Amortization of loan structure fees





567,375





518,930





647,872

Amortization of deferred financing costs





446,719





444,153





333,316

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures





1,227,952





1,088,132





701,068

Net realized (gain) loss on investments





(3,660,595)





(23,703,499)





10,129,859

Loss on debt extinguishment









539,250





Changes in other assets and liabilities



















(Increase) decrease in interest receivable





(1,039,810)





(755,151)





725,262

Decrease (increase) in other receivable





20,507





(29,257)





Increase in prepaid expenses





(155,053)





(25,026)





(118,967)

Increase in management fees payable





3,696,182





628,903





129,542

Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable





715,278





1,067,470





(936,849)

(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable





(2,818,623)





2,867,130





(359,892)

Decrease in administrative services payable





(29,449)





(5,123)





(21,787)

Increase (decrease) in interest payable





947,179





1,549,577





(178,229)

Increase in related party payable





1,060,321









(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue





(209,051)





6,302





(36,344)

(Decrease) increase in income tax payable





(2,094,141)





2,544,749





(192,235)

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities





136,635





164,227





(28,730)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



$

(56,286,557)



$

(76,102,738)



$

(3,487,593)

Cash flows from Financing Activities



















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock



$

2,158,540



$

449,515



$

4,794,994

Sales load for common stock issued





(31,066)





(2,489)





(18,169)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued





(517,054)





(53,327)





(95,681)

Stockholder distributions paid





(26,594,095)





(21,044,928)





(24,341,646)

Repayment of Notes









(48,875,000)





Proceeds from issuance of Notes









100,000,000





Financing costs paid on Notes









(2,237,835)





Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures





63,600,000





73,500,000





15,500,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures





(1,548,660)





(3,139,725)





(577,425)

Financing costs paid on Credit facility





(193,635)





(136,219)





(1,880,099)

Borrowings under Credit Facility





149,888,800





268,700,000





120,950,000

Repayments of Credit Facility





(126,607,800)





(265,360,000)





(108,500,000)

Partial share redemption













(94)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



$

60,155,030



$

101,799,992



$

5,831,880

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



$

3,868,473



$

25,697,254



$

2,344,287

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period





44,174,856





18,477,602





16,133,315

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period



$

48,043,329



$

44,174,856



$

18,477,602

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities



















Cash paid for interest expense



$

21,280,060



$

15,099,656



$

14,441,061

Income and excise tax paid





3,255,809





1,445,000





940,000

Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan













228,943

(Decrease) increase in dividends payable





(1,171,059)





1,171,059





(2,167,630)

(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs





(13,788)





(75,112)





90,000

Gain on conversion of equity investment









6,668





 

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Net investment income



$9,708,610



$5,116,721



$28,586,684



$19,776,467

Capital gains incentive fee



(1,146,074)



1,026,559



(2,818,623)



2,867,131

Income tax expense



94,900



383,505



1,161,668



1,102,374

Core net investment income



$8,657,436



$6,526,785



$26,929,729



$23,745,972



















Per share amounts:

















Net investment income per share



$0.50



$0.26



$1.46



$1.01

Core net investment income per share



$0.44



$0.33



$1.38



$1.22

 

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Net investment income



$9,708,610



$5,116,721



$28,586,684



$19,776,467

Net realized (loss) gain on investments



(998,222)



17,108,282



3,660,595



23,710,167

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation



1,935





(6,091)



Loss on debt extinguishment









(539,250)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments





(2,276,193)





(2,957,220)

Total Realized Net Investment Income



$8,712,323



$19,948,810



$32,241,188



$39,990,164



















Per share amounts:

















Net investment income per share



$0.50



$0.26



$1.46



$1.01

Realized net investment income per share



$0.44



$1.02



$1.65



$2.05

 

