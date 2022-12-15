Don will oversee Smith's trading process improvements and work to broaden sales efficiencies interdepartmentally
HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Don Dao to the position of Vice President of Global Trading Support. He will continue to work alongside senior trading executives to help manage Smith's global trading process improvements, inventory support, and other critical business projects to provide strategic solutions for customers across all industries.
"Smith is a leader in supply chain management because of the company's best-in-class policies and procedures regarding quality excellence and continuous improvement," said Don. "I look forward to working closely with our executive leadership and global trading teams to develop and implement trading process improvements that reflect our unique capabilities."
Don began his career at Smith in the operations department as an International Freight Auditor in 2004. He transitioned to the trading department a year later, where he held various positions such as Trading Analyst, Process Improvement & Controls Manager, and Director of Business Process Improvement. Don was named to his most recent role as Director of Global Trading Support in 2019. With over 15 years at the company, Don will use his industry knowledge and business acumen to keep optimizing and innovating Smith's internal trading processes.
"Don has truly carved his own path at Smith by working from the ground up to help the company build sophisticated trading process improvement solutions that support our global sales teams and their customers," said Marc Barnhill, Smith's Chief Trading Officer. "The key business contributions Don has made throughout the current semiconductor shortage and the strong relationships he has cultivated at Smith will position him well for success and continue to drive us toward the new and exciting opportunities ahead."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
