Customers Can Test Drive and Purchase the 2022 Hyundai Sonata at the Hiley Hyundai Dealership in Burleson, Texas
BURLESON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for a flashy sedan that not only offers best-in-class value for money but also encompasses an extensive list of robust tech and safety elements should check out the new 2022 Hyundai Sonata. The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is reliable and packs a potent engine that is guaranteed to deliver an adrenaline rush every time customers push the gas pedal.
Starting at $24,500, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata is available in six different trim levels – SE, SEL, SEL Plus, N Line, Limited, N Line Night. The base trim of the 2022 Sonata range comes with a four-cylinder four-valve CVVT engine with Idle Stop & Go technology that displaces 2.5 liters to generate a maximum of 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. However, the top trims of the range boast a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder four-valve CVVT engine that makes 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The N-Line trims leverage a N eight-speed Wet Dual Clutch Transmission w/ Paddle shifters and other trims pack an eight-speed automatic transmission system to power the front wheels of the vehicle. On the fuel economy front, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata gets 27/37/31 MPG city/highway/combined.
When it comes to safety, the 2022 Hyundai Sonata has the potential to outperform any other sedan. Safety suite in the 2022 Hyundai Sonata range includes Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire indicator, Advanced dual front airbags (SRS) with Occupant Classification System (OCS), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (FCA-Ped), amongst others.
Potential buyers can test drive the 2022 Hyundai Sonata at the Hiley Hyundai dealership in 320 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, Texas. Customers can also visit the dealership's website or call (817) 945-9900 to enquire about any ongoing offers that might be applicable on the purchase of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata in Burleson, Texas.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson