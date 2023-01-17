ICON Consultants is pleased to announce their CEO Pamela O'Rourke was chosen as one of the 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market and a Top WBE CEO for 2022.
HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICON Consultants, L.P., a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and managed direct sourcing firm founded in 1998, is pleased to announce their CEO Pamela O'Rourke was chosen as one of the 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market and a Top WBE CEO for 2022.
Launched in 2014 as part of their commitment to promoting gender equality in the Mid-Market, CEO Connect's Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market recognizes the women who are influencing change, innovation, and standards for excellence within mid-market companies (with revenue between $100 million and $3 billion). Honorees are evaluated by annual revenue, number of employees, first impression on social media, and community involvement.
As one of the top Mid-Market CEOs, Mrs. O'Rourke has demonstrated true leadership not only in her role as a CEO but also by thinking beyond the corporate walls to help improve lives and make changes in the human capital industry.
Women's Enterprise USA is proud to name its Top Women's Business Enterprise CEOs of 2022 - a group of visionary women business leaders who demonstrate the best and brightest of women-owned business enterprises. Mrs. O'Rourke is honored to be recognized along with her peers as one of WBE's Top CEOs.
To determine the Top CEOs, WE USA reached out to the regional partner organizations of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and business leaders throughout the country to identify women business owners who have achieved measurable success, advanced innovation in their industries, improved their communities and contributed substantial time and effort to helping other WBEs.
Entrepreneur Pamela O'Rourke has grown ICON Consultants from a one-woman staffing company to an award-winning, multi-million-dollar business with more than 6,000 consultants across the United States and Canada. Since day one, Pamela has strived to build a business that provides ideal candidates to businesses and top-tier professional opportunities for all.
As a dynamic entrepreneur and leader, Pamela has won numerous awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, the University of Houston Distinguished Alumni Award, Houston Business Journal's Diversity in Business Award, 2021 Outstanding Supplier Diversity Award, Most Admired CEO Honoree Award and WBEA's Advocate of the Year Award in 2021. Most recently, she was recognized by Women Presidents Organization as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned /Led Companies and as one of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women by Houston Woman Magazine. In addition, ICON has been ranked as the largest woman-owned business in Houston for three consecutive years (Houston Business Journal, 2016-2018) and ranked #3 in 2022.
O'Rourke has made a lasting impression in the human capital solutions industry and in the City of Houston. As a proud University of Houston alumna, she stays very involved with the university by serving on the board of the Bauer College of Business and the University of Houston Board of Visitors and attending and sponsoring countless sporting events. As a successful entrepreneur, she believes that her education was the foundation for her success which is why she has supported local students by funding scholarships, hosting campus education events, and providing internship opportunities at ICON.
About ICON Consultants
ICON Consultants, L.P. is a Houston-based, woman-owned (WBENC Certified) staff augmentation and direct sourcing firm founded in 1998 by Pamela O'Rourke, providing recruitment and payroll solutions for over twenty-four years with over 6,000 contractors on staff in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, go to ICONconsultants.com.
About CEO Connection
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where connections are made for you. For more information, visit http://www.ceoconnection.com.
About WE USA Women's Enterprise
Women's Enterprise magazine (WE USA) is the nation's foremost quarterly print and digital publication supporting Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) and supply chain inclusion. In 1992 founder and CEO Don McKneely founded WE USA after recognizing the need for a news source to champion WBEs and the corporations who support them. Since its inception, WE USA has received numerous awards for its work in WBE supplier diversity development. These include recognition from the U.S. Department of Commerce Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, http://www.weusa.biz.
